Rivals might have to create a new position designation for Sacovie White.

Georgia offered White after seeing him in action during a 7-on-7 in Athens on June 21. But the Bulldogs themselves still haven't penciled White in as a target at receiver or defensive back.

When White took a follow-up visit to Athens on June 25, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart elaborated on his vision for the fast-rising 2024 in-state prospect.

"Last time I talked to Kirby, he was telling me they’re going to use me as a 'toy,'" White said. "We’re just going to see what happens when I get up there."