The Daily Recap: Is Derion Kendrick nearing a new home?

Here is the May 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Is Kendrick close to a joining a new program?

Mike Farrell wrote that former Clemson receiver Derion Kendrick could be with a new team very soon.

Kendrick was dismissed this offseason from Clemson due to gun and drug charges. A resolution on Kendrick’s legal situation is likely near if news about his next destination is on the horizon.

That's at least what Farrell pieced together in his Rumor Mill report.

“Word is that Kendrick could have a new home as early as next week,” Farrell wrote. “The former five-star recruit and Clemson standout has been quiet since his arrest on March 12 on gun and drug charges. Rumor has it the charges are likely to be dropped and Kendrick has been focused on finishing his classes at Clemson and looking for his future home. Georgia has been mentioned by some sources and denied by others.

"It’s anyone’s guess where he will land, but he should be back in the news next week.”

Farrell also provided an update on tight end Arik Gilbert, who announced his transfer from LSU shortly after the season ended.

“The LSU tight end is back in the Rumor Mill. Some expected him to be back at LSU this week as players arrived for summer workouts, but apparently he is not,” Farrell wrote. “Now I hear Georgia and Tennessee rumors again and don’t know what to think. Word is some in his family are OK with him back at LSU and some aren’t, but let’s be clear—this is a college decision and not his. Who will take a chance on him without grades and with other off-field issues rumored? Georgia is home. The Vols have Harrison Bailey. LSU is where he has ex-teammate BJ Ojulari and comfort, but this is still up in the air. And no, Gators fans, your team isn’t in this anymore.”

Rhett has Dawgs on top for now

Class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett (Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas) said Georgia is his leader at this stage of his recruitment.

“I definitely like Georgia. That’s my No. 1 and after they called me, it’s been the highest one for me,” Rhett said. “They like me at cornerback and they think I’m a great player. They’re all good coaches and all of the players that they’ve coached have turned out great, so I have a lot of interest.”

Rhett is still in the process of finalizing a visit with the Bulldogs. He plans to announce his collegiate destination after his junior season.

LISTEN: Nutt talks shop with Donnan, Young

Former Arkansas and Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss how Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are viewed from a national perspective. Nutt shared stories from his coaching days as well as his current work as a CBS college football analyst. He also opined about how the strategy of the game will evolve next.