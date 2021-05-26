Rumor Mill: Transfer Tracker

Word is that Kendrick could have a new home as early as next week. The former five-star recruit and Clemson standout has been quiet since his arrest a March 12 on gun and drug charges. Rumor has it the charges are likely to be dropped and Kendrick has been focused on finishing his classes at Clemson and looking for his future home. Georgia has been mentioned by some sources and denied by others. It’s anyone’s guess where he will land, but he should be back in the news next week.

*****

The LSU tight end is back in the Rumor Mill. Some expected him to be back at LSU this week as players arrived for summer workouts, but apparently he is not. Now I hear Georgia and Tennessee rumors again and don’t know what to think. Word is some in his family are OK with him back at LSU and some aren’t, but let’s be clear — this is a college decision and not his. Who will take a chance on him without grades and with other off-field issues rumored? Georgia is home. The Vols have Harrison Bailey. LSU is where he has ex-teammate BJ Ojulari and comfort, but this is still up in the air. And no, Gators fans, your team isn’t in this anymore.

*****

No school showed more initial interest in the All-American offensive lineman from Marshall than Florida State, and that effort seems to have paid off as the Seminoles are considered the heavy favorite. Maden is likely to take an official visit to Tallahassee in early June, but at this point it is a possibility that he will have already committed. He has a ton of offers and could pick from numerous Power Five schools because he’s arguably the most popular offensive line prospect I’ve seen in the portal this cycle. The hashtag #CainMaddenToTally started making the rounds on Twitter last week and went somewhat viral.

*****

Beadles was a bit of a surprise when he announced his intentions to enter the portal from Virginia Tech. The young defensive lineman looked poised to earn a bigger role in Blacksburg this fall, so once he was officially available interest quickly grew. Auburn and Florida State continued their aggressive portal approaches by being two of the initial suitors, while Houston and Utah are also involved in the early hunt.

*****

Following Akayleb Evans and Lamar Mullins into the portal, Allie Green is yet another intriguing defensive back from Tulsa who has quickly drawn interest. He picked up his first offer from Louisiana Tech less than a day after entering the portal and is hearing from a host of Power Five programs, most notably West Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Mississippi State. What’s interesting is that Mizzou is in on both Green and Evans (more below), so it will be interesting to see if the Tigers want both in the long run.

*****

Akayleb Evans has become quite popular since entering the portal and has added double digit FBS offers. Word on the street is that it’s down to Texas, where he would be back in his home state, and Missouri, which would be an interesting fit. I’m hearing a lot more Longhorns here and that’s where I expect him to land, but keep an eye on the Evans and Green situation. I’ve also heard Notre Dame for Evans here as a dark horse.

*****

Ware brings SEC experience to the table, so that is more than enough to create a stir in the portal. The defensive back from Missouri has received interest from a wide variety of programs in his first two days as a transfer. A few of the FBS schools that look to have had their interest piqued include Minnesota, South Carolina, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas State.

*****