Houston Nutt talks Georgia, SEC, and coaching memories with Jim Donnan

Former Arkansas and Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss how Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are viewed from a national perspective. Nutt shares stories from his coaching days and his current work as a CBS college football analyst. He also opines about how the strategy of the game will evolve next.

Here are some quotes from the interview with Houston Nutt. Watch or listen to the podcast for complete context and more stories.

On his view of the Georgia Bulldogs historically...

Nutt: “There is such an enthusiasm. I have so much respect for Georgia. There are always athletes in the state of Georgia. It goes all the way back for me to when Frank Broyles and Vince Dooley went against each other in the Cotton Bowl. Even though we (Arkansas) weren’t in the SEC when I was growing up, I always had my eye on Georgia. I have a lot of respect for the Bulldogs.”

On how Georgia's program is viewed nationally...

Nutt: “Every conversation I hear is that Georgia is right there. ‘When Georgia had a ten-point lead on Alabama,’ I hear that conversation a lot. Kirby Smart is recruiting. He is a Georgia man. He understands the culture. He understands the university. He understands all he needs to understand about the SEC. He’s worked for Nick (Saban). You have a lot of positive about recruiting, the young men he is signing, the way he is developing, the way he is coaching.”

On his memories of the 2002 SEC Championship where Georgia beat Arkansas...

Nutt: “We were very excited to come to Atlanta, Georgia to play in the championship game. There is no doubt about it. But I knew in the back of my mind that we were limping into that game. We had a lot of people hurt. I’ll tell you what, I don’t think it would have made any difference who Georgia played that day. If you recall, you’ve got David Pollack, you’ve got Richard Seymour. Those are the two names that stick out in my mind because we could not block them. We got a punt block early, and then the momentum…the crowd noise. I felt like it was a true home game for Georgia in the Georgia Dome. That was a tough day for us (Arkansas). We were excited about the year and excited about being there. I don’t like recalling that game too much because that was a whooping.”