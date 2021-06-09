The Daily Recap: Is Arch Manning in play for the Dawgs?

Here is the June 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Is Arch Manning really in play?

Blayne Gilmer presented a rundown of the top class of 2023 quarterbacks that Georgia is considering. At the top of the list, to no one’s surprise, is Arch Manning (Isidore Newman School/New Orleans), the five-star signal caller with a famous last name.

Gilmer explained why Manning is the No. 2 overall quarterback and No. 3 overall player in his class, and whether Georgia has a chance to earn his commitment.

“It's not just the lure of the Manning legacy that has coaches, scouts, and evaluators raving about Manning. The 6-foot-3 prospect has a strong arm and displays the patented Manning composure and competitiveness on the field in spades,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has connections in its pursuit of Manning. Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton has connections to the New Orleans area, where Manning plays high school football. Offensive line coach Matt Luke has connections with the Manning family thanks to his time as head coach at Ole Miss. And head coach Kirby Smart is very friendly with Peyton Manning.

“Also, current 2023 Georgia commitment Pearce Spurlin recently told UGASports that he has a great relationship with Manning and that the two talk every day. Manning is Georgia's first priority in the class, and indications are they'll be in the mix for the long haul.”

Under-the-radar prospects

Gilmer also offered up some nuggets on some under-the-radar prospects considering Georgia. One of those is safety Ja’Corey Thomas (Boone/Orlando, Fla.), who impressed the defensive staff during his visit to campus.

“Ja'Corey Thomas is someone that has caught the eye of multiple defensive coaches,” Gilmer wrote. “When speaking with Thomas recently UGASports learned that defensive back coach Jahmile Addae, head coach Kirby Smart, and defensive analyst Will Muschamp were all involved in the conversations that surround Thomas receiving his offer from UGA. The size of Thomas at 6-foot-1 and nearly 200 pounds, mixed with athleticism and toughness make him an intriguing prospect.”

Gilmer had notes on other prospects as well.

Getting their fifth stars

Georgia targets Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonough/Owings Mills, Md.) and Branson Robinson (Germantown, Madison, Miss.) both became five-star prospects this week. Dennis-Sutton is now ranked 11th in the nation and Robinson is 16th.

“Robinson has been the No. 1 running back in the country after a breakout junior campaign in which he turned 121 carries into 1,200 yards and 16 total touchdowns,” Sam Spiegelman wrote. “Robinson boasts NFL size at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and won a state championship in powerlifting this spring. He has production, size and impressive track times in the 100-meter (11.4 seconds) and 200-meter (22.43 seconds), and showed off his pass-catching skills at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. As a modern-day version of Nick Chubb, Robinson runs through contact effortlessly. Georgia is hopeful to hold off Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee for the new five-star from Mississippi.”

Adam Friedman has especially been impressed with Dennis-Sutton over the past year.

“This move has been a long time coming but everything that Dani Dennis-Sutton did this spring confirmed our belief that he was going to be a new five-star in this rankings update,” Friedman wrote. “He’s tall, with good length, quick and plays with an aggressive edge to his game. Dennis-Sutton has a very good technical understanding of the game and understands how to reshape his body to become a better player. During his previous season, Dennis-Sutton was a pretty bulky 250 pounds but now he’s leaner and quicker. Georgia knocked it out of the park while he was on campus for his official visit this past weekend but he has trips with Penn State and Alabama coming up.”

