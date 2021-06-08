Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the new five-stars

The Rivals team of analysts have seen plenty of elite prospects around the country this spring. Here is a look at four that earned a bump to five-star status in the latest rankings update for the 2022 class.

OT KELVIN BANKS, No. 12 nationally

It has been Kelvin Banks' offseason as the newly minted five-star offensive tackle has been lights out at multiple camp settings this spring as he sets the tone for his final season at Humble (Texas) Summer Creek. Before then, he'll likely have his college decision made. LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas all covet Banks, who has prototypical size for an offensive tackle (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) with 34-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan. Banks plays with physicality, but shines with excellent footwork and fantastic athleticism for the position. He's a franchise left tackle that's in the discussion as the No. 1 pass protector in the country. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DE DANI DENNIS-SUTTON, No. 11 nationally

This move has been a long time coming but everything that Dani Dennis-Sutton did this spring confirmed our belief that he was going to be a new five-star in this rankings update. He’s tall, with good length, quick and plays with an aggressive edge to his game. Dennis-Sutton has a very good technical understanding of the game and understands how to reshape his body to become a better player. During his previous season, Dennis-Sutton was a pretty bulky 250 pounds but now he’s leaner and quicker. Georgia knocked it out of the park while he was on campus for his official visit this past weekend but he has trips with Penn State and Alabama coming up. - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

LB GABE POWERS, No. 17 nationally

Since our first ranking of the 2022 class, Gabe Powers has been on the cusp of five-star status. His film is outstanding and everything we had seen from off-season work checked out as well. There was just a question of whether the Ohio State commit was getting too big for the linebacker position. Powers answered that question emphatically with an MVP performance at the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis. Camps showcase a linebacker's ability in space, and Powers excelling in that setting proves that even at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, handling all the duties of the linebacker role will be no issue. - Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

RB BRANSON ROBINSON, No. 16 nationally