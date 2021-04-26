 UGASports - The Daily Recap: Is Adonai Mitchell for real?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: Is Adonai Mitchell for real?

Adonai Mitchell catches a pass at G-Day. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)
Adonai Mitchell catches a pass at G-Day. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the April 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Is Mitchell for real?

With freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell looking impressive at Georgia’s G-Day Game, Anthony Dasher couldn’t help but wonder what category he’ll ultimately fall into.

Will he be among those who follow such a performance with a great career? Or will he be like many spring game heroes who fail to contribute during the regular season?

“Georgia fans have seen wideouts come out of nowhere in spring games before,” Dasher wrote. “Jonathan Rumph and Matt Landers come to mind, but they were never really heard from again. Listed at 6-foot-4 (that may be fudging just a bit), Mitchell dropped the first two passes thrown his way, but then recovered and enjoyed a whale of a game. The Texas native did a good job on a couple of back-shoulder throws, appeared to run good routes, and certainly had the confidence of Daniels as his seven receptions would indicate.”

“Smart will tell you there’s no such thing as having too many good wide receivers, and it certainly appears Mitchell will continue to get a long look.”

Mitchell caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown at the spring scrimmage. With George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson were not available due to injury, Mitchell made the most of his opportunity, which could give head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken something to think about this fall.

It's worth noting that quarterback JT Daniels was highly complimentary of Mitchell during spring practice. Mitchell certainly didn't disappoint when given the chance.

“He’s very twitchy,” Daniels said following the G-Day Game. “He’s got a really good understanding of how to get in and out of breaks, which I think makes a good case for him when he’s one-on-one. Part of it is him being in the X position, which gives him a lot of one-on-one opportunities to win.”

Mock draft tracker 2.0

Patrick Garbin is back to tracking where the relevant mocks have Georgia players positioned for this week’s NFL draft.

The lone consensus first-round pick is edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, with CBSSports.com having him the highest at 23rd overall. Drafttek and Walter Football each have him going to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 32nd overall pick.

The mocks are also high on cornerback Tyson Campbell, who saw his name in the first-round twice, the second-round twice and the third round once. Cornerback Eric Stokes was mocked to the second round twice and the third round three times.

Center Trey Hill is the most interesting one, considering Walter Football has him in the second round. Meanwhile, Drafttek has Hill in the fifth round, with Lines and Sporting News putting Hill in the sixth round. CBSSports.com has Hill going undrafted.

Baseball: Dawgs take third series in a row

With its 9-4 victory over Missouri, Georgia has now been on the winning side of three consecutive series against SEC opponents. The win on Sunday pulled Georgia to a .500 record in conference play for the first time this season.

"If you had told me three weeks ago that we'd be 9-9 after this weekend I'd have been thrilled," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "We were 3-6, not really playing great, we were kind of limping and had lost that mid-week game to Georgia Southern right before we went to Vanderbilt. It wasn't looking great, but the kids turned it around. They've shown a lot of toughness."

Monty Rice’s time

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaWNlTW9u dHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpY2VNb250eTwvYT4gZG93biBh cyBHZW9yZ2lhJiMzOTtzIG5leHQgZ3JlYXQgTkZMIGxpbmViYWNrZXIuPGJy Pjxicj4mcXVvdDtXaGVuIEkgd2FzIGxpdHRsZSwgSSB1c2VkIHRvIGFsd2F5 cyB3YXRjaCBTdW5kYXkgTmlnaHQgRm9vdGJhbGwuIEkganVzdCBrbmV3LCBv bmUgZGF5Li4uIEkgY2FuIGRvIHRoYXQuJnF1b3Q7PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0oyZk5ZTmFFVngiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KMmZO WU5hRVZ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9y Z2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2Vv cmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2MTA4MDgwNDE3NTYyNjI2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor for LSU

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaW0gTXVsa2V5IGlzIEhvbWUuIDxicj48YnI+VGhlIG5hdGlvbmFs IGNoYW1waW9uIGFuZCBIYWxsIG9mIEZhbWVyIGhhcyBiZWVuIG5hbWVkIHRo ZSBoZWFkIGNvYWNoIG9mIHRoZSBGaWdodGluZyBUaWdlcnMhIDxicj48YnI+ 8J+UlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGg2elVlajB0NyI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzhoNnpVZWowdDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P YnE1ZnRvdkdmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2JxNWZ0b3ZHZjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQExTVXdia2Ip IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVd2JrYi9zdGF0dXMv MTM4NjQ0MjYzNDk2OTg0OTg2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent

Is Oklahoma the front-runner for Gabe Dindy?

What Nyjalik Kelly’s decommitment means for Florida State.

LSU banned Derrius Guice from campus, scrubbed him from record books.

A Central Michigan quarterback was shot and hospitalized in serious condition.

Rob Gronkowski set a world record before Arizona’s spring game.

About JFQ Lending

JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).

Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Website: JFQlending.com

Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com

Phone number: 480-447-6852

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}