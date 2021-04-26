UGASports - The Daily Recap: Is Adonai Mitchell for real?

Here is the April 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Is Mitchell for real?

With freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell looking impressive at Georgia’s G-Day Game, Anthony Dasher couldn’t help but wonder what category he’ll ultimately fall into.

Will he be among those who follow such a performance with a great career? Or will he be like many spring game heroes who fail to contribute during the regular season?

“Georgia fans have seen wideouts come out of nowhere in spring games before,” Dasher wrote. “Jonathan Rumph and Matt Landers come to mind, but they were never really heard from again. Listed at 6-foot-4 (that may be fudging just a bit), Mitchell dropped the first two passes thrown his way, but then recovered and enjoyed a whale of a game. The Texas native did a good job on a couple of back-shoulder throws, appeared to run good routes, and certainly had the confidence of Daniels as his seven receptions would indicate.”

“Smart will tell you there’s no such thing as having too many good wide receivers, and it certainly appears Mitchell will continue to get a long look.”

Mitchell caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown at the spring scrimmage. With George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson were not available due to injury, Mitchell made the most of his opportunity, which could give head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken something to think about this fall.

It's worth noting that quarterback JT Daniels was highly complimentary of Mitchell during spring practice. Mitchell certainly didn't disappoint when given the chance.

“He’s very twitchy,” Daniels said following the G-Day Game. “He’s got a really good understanding of how to get in and out of breaks, which I think makes a good case for him when he’s one-on-one. Part of it is him being in the X position, which gives him a lot of one-on-one opportunities to win.”

Mock draft tracker 2.0

Patrick Garbin is back to tracking where the relevant mocks have Georgia players positioned for this week’s NFL draft.

The lone consensus first-round pick is edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, with CBSSports.com having him the highest at 23rd overall. Drafttek and Walter Football each have him going to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 32nd overall pick.

The mocks are also high on cornerback Tyson Campbell, who saw his name in the first-round twice, the second-round twice and the third round once. Cornerback Eric Stokes was mocked to the second round twice and the third round three times.

Center Trey Hill is the most interesting one, considering Walter Football has him in the second round. Meanwhile, Drafttek has Hill in the fifth round, with Lines and Sporting News putting Hill in the sixth round. CBSSports.com has Hill going undrafted.

Baseball: Dawgs take third series in a row

With its 9-4 victory over Missouri, Georgia has now been on the winning side of three consecutive series against SEC opponents. The win on Sunday pulled Georgia to a .500 record in conference play for the first time this season.

"If you had told me three weeks ago that we'd be 9-9 after this weekend I'd have been thrilled," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "We were 3-6, not really playing great, we were kind of limping and had lost that mid-week game to Georgia Southern right before we went to Vanderbilt. It wasn't looking great, but the kids turned it around. They've shown a lot of toughness."

