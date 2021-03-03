UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury updates on two UGA receivers

Here is the March 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with reporters on Tuesday and offered injury updates on receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Blaylock tore his ACL last preseason and Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a significant ankle injury during Georgia’s loss against Florida.

“Both of those young men are running straight lines and beginning to increase their workload. They're not working with us in our offseason conditioning program, meaning they're not in the actual drill. They have to work separate, but they're increasing speeds. Ron Courson and his staff do a tremendous job with those guys, and they're right on schedule for where they need to be. I think everything to you guys is all about ability and what this guy or that guy is going to do, and I realize that you are doing that for the fan base; I'm here to talk about, what's between the ears matters way more than how fast they're running, what they're doing, or any of those things.

“That mental side of things is the emphasis we have for this offseason, because it’s so much more important, so much more important—the culture that’s created, the programming in your organization to get the most out of your players—than who is playing left corner or right corner.”

Already seeing rewards

With spring practice two weeks away, Smart said the winter offseason program has brought the program positive results thus far.

“We see that we’re getting results from the things we’re putting time to. You get what you demand, you get what you invest. So we’re investing time in us. We’re investing time in connection,” Smart said. “Connection is important. It was a very strange year for everybody in college football, when you had some kids on teams that had only been on Zooms their entire time. They had no face-to-face with anybody. So the connection and the dialog—demanding the standard—has been a big topic of conversation for us.”

A new look to the offensive line

Offensive line coach Matt Luke noted that his unit will feature a new look up front with center Trey Hill and guard Ben Cleveland off to the NFL.

“I think that anytime you have to replace people, it's tough, especially going against a quality defense,” Luke said. “ I do think that, moving forward, we have some pieces to the puzzle, but they have to go in there and get the experience.”