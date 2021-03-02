The next big thing out of Washington D.C.: 6-foot-6 2024 OL Jordan Seaton
The Washington D.C. area is always a hotbed for college football talent and the next big thing (pun intended) will be Jordan Seaton. The freshman offensive lineman out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds and scholarship offers will be piling up soon enough.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Overall, the recruiting process is going well so far,” Seaton said. “I’m just waiting to get some film and send it to the coaches. I'm looking forward to letting the coaches know what type of player I am.
“The coaches want me to work on my stance and get slimmer,” he said. “I did most of the things I needed to do so now we're going get to work in our first game and I can show them what I've been doing all summer.
“The schools that have been showing me attention so far are Maryland, Penn State, and Georgia,” said Seaton. “Those are the three that are most interested right now.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Seaton will have a long recruitment and there will be plenty of options for him to explore. Maryland was the first school to offer him but once he plays his first game or two this spring a lot more offers will be coming in. Seaton has the skills to play guard or tackle and he will certainly see a lot of physical development over the next few years. In just the last couple years, St. John’s College High has had players sign with Maryland, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Purdue, and a few others so just because the Terps offered first doesn’t mean they have a leg up on the competition. Seaton was a big name in youth football and played in a number of national all-star events. He said he is close with 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis, who holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Maryland, and South Carolina.