The Daily Recap: 'He's very instructive, he's to the point'

McClendon making an impression

Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon has made his presence felt to the players he’s now coaching. Receiver Ladd McConkey said McClendon has pushed the group throughout spring practice to help further their abilities on the football field.

“Coach McClendon is very demanding. He’s going to let you know what he wants you to do and how he wants you to do it, so he’s been awesome,” McConkey said. “He’s taught us so much in the short time he’s been here, so I’m grateful that we were able to get him. He’s been an awesome pickup.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a fan of McClendon’s direct approach on the gridiron.

“He’s very instructive, he’s to the point and very clear about everything. He’s very direct. He’s all about work he’s going to make us work,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He’s a real cool guy. I like his vibe and energy he brings to the room.”

Insider notes

Radi Nabulsi dropped some insider notes from Saturday’s scrimmage. Nabulsi wrote about the defense’s performance and which receivers had impressive outings.

Two offensive linemen to transfer

Offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have entered the transfer portal and will continue their collegiate football careers elsewhere.

Mims signed with the Bulldogs two years ago and was considered the second-best offensive tackle in his recruiting class. Mims was repping as Georgia’s No. 2 right tackle and was seeing some reps at left tackle too. It’s thought that Florida State and Miami will be in the mix to land Mims from the transfer portal.

Mims and Webb joined Owen Condon as Georgia offensive linemen to transfer this offseason.

