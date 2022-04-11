The Daily Recap: 'He's very instructive, he's to the point'
Here is the April 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
McClendon making an impression
Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon has made his presence felt to the players he’s now coaching. Receiver Ladd McConkey said McClendon has pushed the group throughout spring practice to help further their abilities on the football field.
“Coach McClendon is very demanding. He’s going to let you know what he wants you to do and how he wants you to do it, so he’s been awesome,” McConkey said. “He’s taught us so much in the short time he’s been here, so I’m grateful that we were able to get him. He’s been an awesome pickup.”
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a fan of McClendon’s direct approach on the gridiron.
“He’s very instructive, he’s to the point and very clear about everything. He’s very direct. He’s all about work he’s going to make us work,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He’s a real cool guy. I like his vibe and energy he brings to the room.”
Insider notes
Radi Nabulsi dropped some insider notes from Saturday’s scrimmage. Nabulsi wrote about the defense’s performance and which receivers had impressive outings.
Two offensive linemen to transfer
Offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have entered the transfer portal and will continue their collegiate football careers elsewhere.
Mims signed with the Bulldogs two years ago and was considered the second-best offensive tackle in his recruiting class. Mims was repping as Georgia’s No. 2 right tackle and was seeing some reps at left tackle too. It’s thought that Florida State and Miami will be in the mix to land Mims from the transfer portal.
Mims and Webb joined Owen Condon as Georgia offensive linemen to transfer this offseason.
UGASports Call-In Show: What happened with Mims?
Thorson fitting in
With Jake Camarda off to the NFL, Georgia has a sizable hole at punter. The Bulldogs surely hope Australian freshman Brett Thorson will be able to fill the void at the position.
At least from his vantage point, place-kicker Jack Podlesny said Thorson has done a great job punting the ball this spring.
“He’s a stud. He came in the first day and competed his butt off. I can’t say much more about that,” Podlesny said. “It says a lot to come from Australia within a day of his birthday and get to work.”
Geffard’s bond with Searels grows
Jed May spoke with offensive tackle Ian Geffrard (Whitefield Academy/Mableton, Ga.), who offered the latest with where Georgia stands with his recruitment. Geffrard also noted how his relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels has grown.
Baseball: Georgia wins another series
Georgia won its third SEC series in its last four tries with Sunday’s 13-9 victory over South Carolina. Georgia improved to 24-8 overall and 8-4 in SEC East play.
“That’s your goal, just try to win a series. You want to win every game you play, but realistically in this league, when you go on the road, you’re doing everything you can just to win a series,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We found a way to win that one, and now we’ve won five out of our last six (SEC games).”
Lewis Cine pre-draft highlights
Softball wins in a blowout
Outside the Vent
A Rivals100 defensive back detailed his Auburn commitment.
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters by three strokes over Rory McIlroy.
Rob Manfred gave MLB players Bose headphones as a peace offering.
