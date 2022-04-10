Amarius Mims, Clay Webb hit the portal

Former five-star sophomore Amarius Mims has decided to seek his football fortunes elsewhere.

The Cochran native has put himself in the NCAA transfer portal and will seek a transfer to another school.



He joins Clay Webb, who has also put his name in the portal.



Matt Zenitz of on3sports the first to report the news on Mims. UGASports has confirmed the report.



Unless he receives a waiver, Mims has missed the Feb. 1 deadline to transfer to another SEC school and be eligible or the 2022 season. Football players have until May 1 to enter their name in the transfer portal and be eligible to play this fall for a school outside of the conference.

Florida State and Miami are thought to be two potential landing spots for Mims, who was working at second-team right tackle behind starter Warren McClendon.

Mims was the nation’s second-ranked offensive tackle according to Rivals when he signed with UGA two years ago.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder saw his first collegiate action during last year’s win over UAB. He played in seven other contests against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech after enrolling in January of 2021.

Mims was working primarily as Georgia’s No. 2 right tackle, but had also received some looks at left, according to sources.

He becomes the second Bulldog scholarship offensive lineman to leave the school, following Owen Condon who transferred to SMU. Webb becomes the third.