The Daily Recap: Georgia 'would be a good fit for me'
Hale making up his own mind
Four-star receiver Jalen Hale (Longview/Longview, Texas) has Georgia as his leader at the moment, with USC trailing behind. Although Hale said he was shocked that quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), chose Texas over Georgia, he said won’t be a deciding factor with the school he picks.
For what it’s worth, Hale is also considering Texas.
“He made his mind where his heart was at and what’s best for him, and as for me I’m still evaluating my schools and I’ll go with the best place that fits me and where my hearts tells me,” Hale said.
However, Hale said Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon has done an excellent job building a rapport with him. That is a major reason why the Bulldogs lead for his services.
"Georgia was a standout trip because I have a great relationship with Coach B-Mac," Hale said. "To me, that school right there would be a good fit for me."
Recruiting war room
My goodness, the amount of information Jed May dropped in his recruiting war room is worth the price of admission. May went through the Manning timeline and how Georgia was notified it lost to Texas. He also noted a lot about a good number of recruits and where things stand following the Underclassmen Challenge.
Rumors vs. Facts
Rushing enjoyed Georgia visit
Adam Gorney noted that defensive end Elijah Rushing (Salpointe/Tuscon, Ariz.) had a productive trip recently to Georgia. The Bulldogs will certainly hope they are able to crack his top 10.
“The 2024 four-star defensive end from Tucson Salpointe loved his visits to Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson for different reasons as all three stand out in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “Rushing was surprised how much he liked the Vols, saw Georgia as a well-oiled machine and knows well the history of Clemson putting defensive linemen in the NFL. A top 10 should come after his junior season and then Rushing will set up his five official visits from there so no decision is expected anytime soon.”
Commitment coming soon
2025 QB receives UGA offer
Hmm
Outside the Vent
Dan Snyder is refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
The Los Angeles Angels’ manager was suspended 10 games.
Which big names may move before the MLB trade deadline?
