The Daily Recap: Georgia 'would be a good fit for me'

Here is the June 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hale making up his own mind

Four-star receiver Jalen Hale (Longview/Longview, Texas) has Georgia as his leader at the moment, with USC trailing behind. Although Hale said he was shocked that quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), chose Texas over Georgia, he said won’t be a deciding factor with the school he picks.

For what it’s worth, Hale is also considering Texas.

“He made his mind where his heart was at and what’s best for him, and as for me I’m still evaluating my schools and I’ll go with the best place that fits me and where my hearts tells me,” Hale said.

However, Hale said Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon has done an excellent job building a rapport with him. That is a major reason why the Bulldogs lead for his services.

"Georgia was a standout trip because I have a great relationship with Coach B-Mac," Hale said. "To me, that school right there would be a good fit for me."

Recruiting war room

My goodness, the amount of information Jed May dropped in his recruiting war room is worth the price of admission. May went through the Manning timeline and how Georgia was notified it lost to Texas. He also noted a lot about a good number of recruits and where things stand following the Underclassmen Challenge.

Rumors vs. Facts