The Daily Recap: Georgia stays relentless in recruiting

Manning’s interest in Georgia

Blayne Gilmer spoke with Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart about the interest quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) has in Georgia, as well as his overall recruitment. Stewart played high school football with both Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning and has been close to the family for many years.

Stewart said Manning likes a lot about what Georgia has to offer.

2024 offers extended

Jed May took a closer look at two class of 2024 prospects who received offers from Georgia this week. Those players are athletes Ryan Pellum (Millikan/Long Beach, Calif.) and Tavoy Feagin (Carrollwood Day/Tampa, Fla.)

Pellum is a playmaker in space on offense and Feagin is being recruited as a defensive back.

South Georgia recruiting tour

Head coach Kirby Smart embarked on a South Georgia recruiting trip on Thursday, hitting a number of area schools in the name of recruiting some of the state’s top talent to the national champion Bulldogs.

Stops included Dougherty in Albany, Crisp County in Cordele, Lee County in Leesburg, Colquitt County in Moultrie and Thomas County Central in Thomasville. Smart also visited the two Valdosta high schools—Valdosta and Lowndes.

Rece Davis talks title with Jim Donnan

ESPN's Rece Davis joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to share stories from Georgia's national championship win. Davis also discusses the state of college football and the future of the sport. He sprinkled in impressions of Larry Munson and Brent Musburger.