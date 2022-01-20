Good connections bolster Georgia's chances with No. 1 Arch Manning

Nelson Stewart went to Isidore Newman School for thirteen years. Stewart graduated from Newman in 1995 and grew up with a prominently known family from just over the Garden District of New Orleans: The Mannings.

Stewart played football at Newman with Peyton and Cooper Manning and saw Eli's success at Newman from afar while getting a degree at Tulane. Upon graduating from Tulane, Stewart came back to Newman. Stewart has been a football coach on staff for the Greenies for twenty-three years. For the last sixteen years, Stewart has been the head coach of Isidore Newman's varsity football team.