The Daily Recap: Georgia's 'instinctive, physical' linebacker
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘Pop’s’ growth
Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been pleased with how inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, nicknamed “Pop,” has started fall camp. Dumas-Johnson will have a major opportunity to see an increase of reps with Georgia’s top three inside linebackers from 2021 now in the NFL.
"He knows, 'I might have an increased role this year. What do I have to do in terms of my strength and conditioning to be able to play whatever role is asked of me for my team?'" Schumann said. "He’s a guy who loves football and works really hard. He’s an instinctive, physical player. We need to continue to see him grow."
In total, Schumann is hoping to see each of the inside linebackers become more well-rounded this coming season.
"The whole room knows that in order to be successful, you have to be able to blitz, you have to be able to cover, you have to be able to play in space, all those factors," Schumann said. "The more guys that can do those things, that can be good blitzers, can be good in coverage and playing in space, we have a lot of flexibility with what we can do defensively."
Practice observations
UGASports.com’s esteemed crew of reporters was on site for Georgia’s practice on Tuesday. All of the observations from the day, including how the quarterbacks and receivers are coming together at this stage of fall camp.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed what Georgia has done during the week of fall camp and which players are garnering extra attention.
Assisting Carter
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is poised for a big season. However, to be a successful defensive line, Carter can’t be the only quality player on the roster. Therefore, the Bulldogs are well aware that they need players like Tramel Walthour, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson to all step up around him.
“When you play defensive football, you have to play at a certain level in terms of your effort, toughness, mentality—that competitive edge,” Schumann said. “So, the best version for (Carter) or anyone else on the defense would be those traits. Playing as hard as you possibly can with the toughness required and competing. You have to win your battles. That's what we expect of all our guys.”
Smith embraces leadership role
Christopher Smith may not be the biggest safety in the SEC. But at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Smith brings a ton of experience and smarts to the playing field. He will look to not only be one of Georgia’s team leaders in 2022 but one of the best defenders in the conference.
“I like to lead by example, but I’m also a little vocal. I try to bring a lot of energy, especially on the practice field,” Smith said. “A lot of times I’ll talk to the offense, we’ll go back and forth, but that builds that team camaraderie, that team connection and competitive toughness within our team. That’s what we’re all about.”
Working together
Will Muschamp described what it has been like sharing defensive coordinator responsibilities with Schumann throughout the offseason and fall camp.
“He’s an outstanding football coach, he’s extremely bright. He has a great repertoire with his players,” Muschamp said. “He’s recruited extremely well at his position, he’s just an outstanding football coach. He’s got a very good idea of what we’re doing defensively, how we adjust things out and is always looking for a better way to do it and researching those things.”
