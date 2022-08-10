The Daily Recap: Georgia's 'instinctive, physical' linebacker

Here is the Aug. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘Pop’s’ growth

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been pleased with how inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, nicknamed “Pop,” has started fall camp. Dumas-Johnson will have a major opportunity to see an increase of reps with Georgia’s top three inside linebackers from 2021 now in the NFL.

"He knows, 'I might have an increased role this year. What do I have to do in terms of my strength and conditioning to be able to play whatever role is asked of me for my team?'" Schumann said. "He’s a guy who loves football and works really hard. He’s an instinctive, physical player. We need to continue to see him grow."

In total, Schumann is hoping to see each of the inside linebackers become more well-rounded this coming season.

"The whole room knows that in order to be successful, you have to be able to blitz, you have to be able to cover, you have to be able to play in space, all those factors," Schumann said. "The more guys that can do those things, that can be good blitzers, can be good in coverage and playing in space, we have a lot of flexibility with what we can do defensively."

Practice observations

