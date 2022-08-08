Christopher Smith embracing his leadership role.

Had Christopher Smith so desired, he could have very easily moved on to the NFL and be preparing for his first exhibition game with a pro team.

However, he just did not feel the time was right.

Head coach Kirby Smart is certainly happy about that. Considering the leadership void that would have been present if Smith had left, it’s easy to see why.

“Chris has done a great job leading that group. I think he sets the tone each day for the work ethic. He's been a hard worker since he's been here,” Smart said. “He’s a tough guy. He plays bigger than he actually is. So, we're very lucky and fortunate to have Chris back to help lead that secondary unit.”

Smith smiled when told what Smart had to say.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Smith knows he’s not the biggest safety in the SEC. But that does not mean he can't play like it.

“When you play in the SEC, you’re going to play a lot of big people, O-line, receivers, quarterbacks,” he said. “So yeah, I bring a lot of energy to the game, hit the weight room a lot; I’m a lot stronger than I appear.”

With 41 games under his belt, Smith gives the rest of the secondary a needed voice of experience.

It’s one he’s not afraid to use.

“I like to lead by example, but I’m also a little vocal. I try to bring a lot of energy, especially on the practice field,” Smith said. “A lot of times I’ll talk to the offense, we’ll go back and forth, but that builds that team camaraderie, that team connection and competitive toughness within our team. That’s what we’re all about.”

There are plenty of willing ears.

Of the 14 scholarship defensive backs expected to play roles in this year’s secondary, nine are either sophomores or true freshmen.

“I’m trying to be more of a leader, pull those young guys up. Like I said, they’re going to struggle, just like I did when I first came up,” Smith said. “You don’t really know what to expect unless you’re really in it. But those guys will be prepared.”

While fans may wonder who will ultimately play alongside Smith at safety, Smart said he’s not necessarily concerned with that.

Finding four game-ready safeties tops his agenda.

“As far as who will be opposite him, a lot of guys are in that mix. Tykee's (Smith) worked there some, Dan's (Jackson) worked there some. The two freshmen (Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas) will factor in there. David Daniel will factor in there. We're not looking to find the starter opposite him. We're looking to find the best four safeties we can find,” Smart said. “Last year we didn't have enough DBs. We don't know what that's going to look like this year in terms of, do we have six effective DBs or are we more talented at the linebacker position that we have to have more linebackers on the field?”

Christopher Smith feels Smart will ultimately have his answers.

“Lewis Cine was a tremendous talent for us, a very big hitter, very sound when it comes to the game plan and things like that,” he said. “Those are some of the things we’re going to have to replace, but I think we’ve got the guys to do it.”