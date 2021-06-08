The Daily Recap: Georgia jumps to top of five-star edge rusher's list

Here is the June 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. UGA jumps to top of Dennis-Sutton’s list Georgia has long been trending in the right direction for edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.). But following his visit last week, Dennis-Sutton now has the Bulldogs on top. Seeing Georgia's campus and meeting with the coaching staff catapulted the program—for the time being—over the other two schools he’s considering, which are Alabama and Penn State. Dennis-Sutton, who just earned five-star status as the new 11th-ranked player in the class of 2022, said he plans to make his decision in either July or August. Dennis-Sutton was thrilled to meet the Georgia coaches, particularly defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. “It was great meeting the whole staff, especially Coach Lanning," Dennis-Sutton said. "Coach Lanning brought his kids and family with him. He’s a family guy, which is great to see. I have a great relationship with him."

Hardy has Georgia No. 1 Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy (Tattnall Square Academy/Macon, Ga.) said Georgia sits atop his leaderboard when it comes to his recruitment. Playing a pivotal role thus far have been Lanning and head coach Kirby Smart, who are seemingly fans of the way Hardy plays the game. “Coach Smart and Coach Lanning love the way I play, "Hardy said. "I connect well with Coach Smart because we’re both Georgia guys. When I was on my visit, we talked about me being from Macon. Coach Lanning and I have that tight relationship, so it’s always great getting to talk to him." Pollack joins the podcast ESPN's David Pollack joined Brent Rollins and Dayne Young to talk about Georgia's newest transfers, NIL, the transfer portal, and the 2021 composition of Georgia's football team. Pollack gives specific commentary on Arik Gilbert, Darnell Washington, Jordan Davis, JT Daniels, and more.

Morrissette the recruiter Four-star receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.), already committed to Georgia, detailed how he was among those working uncommitted recruits during their visits last week. Among those he was helping recruit was tight end Oscar Delp. Morrissette believes the Bulldogs should have a good shot at landing Delp. “Personally, I think we have a good chance of signing Oscar just based on the conversations he and I had this weekend. I asked him what he looks for in a school—what ‘boxes’ does he look to check off. And, I think Georgia checks off all his boxes.” Mitchell enjoys visit Count four-star cornerback Tony Mitchell (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) among the number of recruits who had a good time during their visits last week. Mitchell, who has 24 offers, hung out with a who’s who on the Georgia roster during his time in Athens. "Everything was great! Everyone treats you like family at UGA. I hung out with Kelee Ringo, George Pickens, and Jackson Meeks. Those are my guys." Although he recently dropped a top 12, Mitchell said Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are recruiting him the hardest. Bear Alexander backs off his pledge

Champ Bailey, Garrison Hearst up for the College Hall of Fame