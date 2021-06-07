Tony Mitchell is the top-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2023. A standout for the perennial powerhouse that is Thompson High School in Alabama, Mitchell has proven he can compete against the best competition the state has to offer. Despite being a rising junior, Mitchell already has 24 schools vying for his commitment.

The 2023 cornerback has already made an unofficial visit to Athens since the ending of the dead period. Mitchell was at UGA on June 3 and the Bulldogs raised their stock with the four-star.