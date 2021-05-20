The Daily Recap: Georgia heads back to the Tar Heel State

Here is the May 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Walker’s ‘waiting on’ his UGA offer

Georgia has often frequented the state of North Carolina often for football talent. Years ago, Todd Gurley came from the Tar Heel State. In recent years, Jordan Davis has starred for the Bulldogs. On March 28, Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.) committed to the program.

The Bulldogs are in North Carolina again and extended an offer to class of 2023 athlete Rico Walker (Hickory/Hickory, N.C.).

"I spoke with Coach (Todd) Hartley and Coach (Dan) Lanning, and the conversation was great with both of them," Walker said. "They praised me for my game and athletic ability, my pass-rushing, and how I play at the tight end/receiver spot."

For now, the UGA coaching staff—along with other programs—are figuring out what position will work best for the young athlete.

"Right now, the coaches are debating what side of the ball they want me to play," he said. "I think the coaches are genuinely interested (in me) more than just a player, but they both said they were fighting over me."

Baseball: Walks have been a problem

Throughout the season, Georgia’s pitchers have had a hard time with walking batters. For the year, the Bulldogs have surrendered 230 walks, which ranks second to last in the SEC.

“Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny does not allow these guys ever to take the easy route and just throw fastballs down the middle, no matter what,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He’s going to make them pitch, and they learn really quick when they come in the fall: you better be able to throw a 2-0 changeup, you better be able to throw a 3-1 breaking ball to get the really good hitters in the league out.”

With the Bulldogs in must-win mode against Ole Miss this week, Stricklin acknowledged the walks have been part of a learning process for many of the young pitchers this season.

“As much as we’ve walked people, you look at the ERA, you look at the runs we’ve given up— our pitchers have done a good job getting out some of the jams they’ve created,” Stricklin said. “But the bottom line is, it’s Coach Kenny’s philosophy to make sure these guys learn how to pitch. If you just feed guys fastballs over and over, you’re going to get balls hit really hard.

“You can’t be afraid of contact, but in the same sense, you’ve got to learn how to pitch. So, it’s a little bit of a learning process, but his philosophy is, you’re going to have to learn how to pitch if you’re going to pitch here. We’re just not going to sit back and throw fastballs all the time.”

Meadows: Don’t feel sorry for me

A former starter, catcher Mason Meadows has only appeared in five games this season. His career was altered after he fouled a ball off of his face, which resulted in facial fractures and a severe injury to his right eye.

That stated, Meadows said Wednesday that he doesn’t want people to feel bad for his circumstance.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. Romans 8:28 in the Bible says all things work out for the good of those who love God, according to his purpose, and that’s the way I feel,” Meadows said. “My faith is a big part of me; you know that. I had the opportunity to come back to Georgia this year, or I had the opportunity to take a free agent job, go with an independent team, or go somewhere else as a grad transfer. But Georgia was the place where I wanted to be.”

Meadows will be one of 11 Georgia seniors honored this weekend.

“Mason means a lot to everyone, and I've got a special place in my heart for that kid,” Stricklin said. “He's always worked, he's always stayed positive. When you see us score a run, he's the first one out of the dugout. I'm hoping this weekend we find a way to get him in there, because he certainly deserves it."

