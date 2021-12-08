 UGASports - The Daily Recap: Georgia coaches hit the recruiting trail
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: Georgia coaches hit the recruiting trail

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. (Rivals)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. (Rivals) (Radi Nabulsi)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Dec. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruiting never stops

Now that there is a break between the SEC Championship and the Orange Bowl, Georgia’s coaching staff has hit the recruiting trail to continue building on its 2022 class.

Jed May compiled all of the stops the staff has made or plans to make this week.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and answered questions from viewers.

Film don’t lie

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down Alabama's big offensive plays and what Georgia didn't do to slow down the Crimson Tide.


Hoops: Dawgs win, lose Ingram

Although Georgia defeated Jacksonville 69-58 Tuesday, the team lost Jailyn Ingram to what appeared to be a significant knee injury.

“We’re just going to pray for him. I ask if you so choose, you do it, for him,” head coach Tom Crean said. “You pray that it’s OK. If not, God’s will be done … all these guys, they’re really, really good people. … we have really, really good kids here, young men. Jailyn is … we’re just going to pray tonight and see how it turns out.”

Well deserved

A lot of All-SEC first-teamers

Similar for the second team

Outside the Vent

Following Alabama’s SEC Championship win, a four-star athlete committed.

LSU QB Max Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Hawaii players detail mistreatment and abuse under Todd Graham.

About JFQ Lending

JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:

· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too

· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year

· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here

· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume

· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”

See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!

JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.

Equal Housing Lender


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}