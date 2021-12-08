The Daily Recap: Georgia coaches hit the recruiting trail

Here is the Dec. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Recruiting never stops Now that there is a break between the SEC Championship and the Orange Bowl, Georgia’s coaching staff has hit the recruiting trail to continue building on its 2022 class. Jed May compiled all of the stops the staff has made or plans to make this week. UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and answered questions from viewers.

Film don’t lie Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down Alabama's big offensive plays and what Georgia didn't do to slow down the Crimson Tide.



Hoops: Dawgs win, lose Ingram Although Georgia defeated Jacksonville 69-58 Tuesday, the team lost Jailyn Ingram to what appeared to be a significant knee injury. “We’re just going to pray for him. I ask if you so choose, you do it, for him,” head coach Tom Crean said. “You pray that it’s OK. If not, God’s will be done … all these guys, they’re really, really good people. … we have really, really good kids here, young men. Jailyn is … we’re just going to pray tonight and see how it turns out.”

Well deserved

A lot of All-SEC first-teamers

Similar for the second team

Outside the Vent Following Alabama's SEC Championship win, a four-star athlete committed. LSU QB Max Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Hawaii players detail mistreatment and abuse under Todd Graham.