UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'Forgiving the workout'

Here is the April 23 edition of The Daily Recap

Jeremiah still believes in LeCounte

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Georgia safety Richard LeCounte penciled in as a mid-round selection, despite his less than stellar outing at pro day.

“(He) didn't run well at his pro day, but most of the teams I've talked to are forgiving the workout and believing in what they saw in the player on tape,” Jeremiah said. “I still think he factors into that. Probably the fourth round will be where he ends up going.”

Jeremiah has LeCounte as his sixth-ranked safety in this year’s NFL draft.

“I have my top 150 coming out next week. But I went through and stacked all the positions,” Jeremiah said. “So, my safeties, I have (Trevon) Moehrig from TCU, Jevon Holland from Oregon, Richie Grant from UCF. Then I have Divine Deablo from Virginia Tech and Andre Cisco from Syracuse—Cisco coming off an injury. I have LeCounte right after Cisco.”

LeCounte’s senior season was derailed after he suffered injuries from a traffic accident following Georgia’s win over Kentucky. During his career with the Bulldogs, LeCounte posted 176 tackles and eight interceptions.

In the end, Jeremiah thinks LeCounte’s past work will overshadow his pro day performance.

“When you look at LeCounte and you look at him on paper, you see the pro day he ran a 4.76 and you're like, 'Oh my, no way he's going to be the sixth safety off the board,” Jeremiah said. “But his tape is really good, and in talking to a bunch of teams that have all the GPS data, he plays like, if you were going to do the equivalent, he plays like a 4.4 safety. That's how he plays on the field. He had the accident which we mentioned. I don't think he's fully recovered from that yet.”

Catching up

Mike Farrell spoke with defensive back Tykee Smith, who went into detail as to why he chose Georgia after deciding to transfer from West Virginia.