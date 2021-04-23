UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'Forgiving the workout'

The Daily Recap: 'Forgiving the workout'
Jeremiah still believes in LeCounte
NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Georgia safety Richard LeCounte penciled in as a mid-round selection, despite his less than stellar outing at pro day.
“(He) didn't run well at his pro day, but most of the teams I've talked to are forgiving the workout and believing in what they saw in the player on tape,” Jeremiah said. “I still think he factors into that. Probably the fourth round will be where he ends up going.”
Jeremiah has LeCounte as his sixth-ranked safety in this year’s NFL draft.
“I have my top 150 coming out next week. But I went through and stacked all the positions,” Jeremiah said. “So, my safeties, I have (Trevon) Moehrig from TCU, Jevon Holland from Oregon, Richie Grant from UCF. Then I have Divine Deablo from Virginia Tech and Andre Cisco from Syracuse—Cisco coming off an injury. I have LeCounte right after Cisco.”
LeCounte’s senior season was derailed after he suffered injuries from a traffic accident following Georgia’s win over Kentucky. During his career with the Bulldogs, LeCounte posted 176 tackles and eight interceptions.
In the end, Jeremiah thinks LeCounte’s past work will overshadow his pro day performance.
“When you look at LeCounte and you look at him on paper, you see the pro day he ran a 4.76 and you're like, 'Oh my, no way he's going to be the sixth safety off the board,” Jeremiah said. “But his tape is really good, and in talking to a bunch of teams that have all the GPS data, he plays like, if you were going to do the equivalent, he plays like a 4.4 safety. That's how he plays on the field. He had the accident which we mentioned. I don't think he's fully recovered from that yet.”
Catching up
Mike Farrell spoke with defensive back Tykee Smith, who went into detail as to why he chose Georgia after deciding to transfer from West Virginia.
NIL partnership
Georgia announced it has teamed with Altius Sports Partners to help educate student athletes about the upcoming changes that will allow them to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
On July 1, student athletes will be allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness, or NIL for short.
“We are excited for our partnership with Altius Sports,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “I’m thrilled to be able to offer this educational and personal development opportunity to all our student-athletes in advance of the expected NIL changes in collegiate athletics.”
Re-ranking the class of 2015
Patrick Garbin re-ranked the class of 2015 based on how each of those players' careers went at Georgia. There were some noticeable differences from the original ranking to the new version.
Initially in 2015, the top three prospects were defensive tackle Trenton Thompson, receiver Terry Godwin and linebacker Natrez Patrick. When Garbin re-did the rankings, the new top three turned out to be linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Deandre Baker and Godwin.
Smith jumped from No. 6 to No. 1 and Baker leaped from No. 23 to No. 2.
“Notably, of our top eight re-ranked players, six (Roquan Smith, Jonathan Ledbetter, D’Andre Walker, Natrez Patrick, Godwin, and Thompson) were ranked in the top eight of the original rankings,” Garbin wrote. “Speaking of Smith, we gave him the nod for top Georgia career over No. 2 Deandre Baker, although playing in one less season. It’s hard to argue against what Smith accomplished in 2017 as possibly the greatest single season for a defender in Georgia football history.”
Baseball: The ‘Juco Bandit’
Josh McAllister said he couldn’t help but get excited after he got a hold of a home run in the fifth inning of Georgia’s recent win over Clemson. Normally he can’t tell if his ball is heading out of the park or not after he makes contact. This time, he knew immediately and wanted to celebrate.
After redshirting in 2020, McAllister has provided a big boost to the Bulldogs this season. Nicknamed the “Juco Bandit” after transferring from Florida Southwestern State, McAllister is hitting .364 with 17 RBI and six home runs.
“Coming in last season and last fall, I just wanted to do my best. I thought I was going to be this super-utility guy, maybe a defensive replacement guy,” McAllister said. “I thought Buddy had a good fall and had earned the spot. He makes me better every day. I’ve got to be on my A-game, so I love having Buddy (Floyd) either playing right next to me or playing behind me, because if I’m not on the ball every day, he’s going to make me look bad.”
