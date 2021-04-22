Josh McAllister smiled and confessed he’s typically not for pimping home runs. Tuesday night against Clemson he made an exception.

It’s understandable. Home runs that travel 437 feet deserve a little look, which is exactly what McAllister did after his blast well over the fence in left highlighted a three-run fifth inning against the Tigers. A little bit of a bat flip for good measure was the icing on his cake.

“I don’t usually know when I hit them, because I don’t hit them that often,” McAllister said. “But I knew I got that one. I wanted to finish up with the flip, so I said, 'Why not, let’s do it.'”

Teammate Ryan Webb laughed that he was watching the ball and didn’t notice the flip, but agreed that the effort deserved props.

“I saw where the bat ended up, so I assumed it was probably a pretty legit bat flip,” Webb said. “He’s one of those guys that loves showing emotion. He’s a very fiery, flashy player. He just does things the right way.”

The Bulldogs (24-12, 7-8) certainly have no complaints.

As Georgia continues SEC play this weekend at Missouri, McAllister has been one of the team’s bigger surprises. A platoon player to start the year with Buddy Floyd at second base, McAllister has forced his way into the lineup by batting .364 with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

Head coach Scott Stricklin admits the offensive surge was unexpected.

“We didn’t by any stretch expect this,” Stricklin said. “We knew he was a good player, but he was platooning at the beginning of the season with Buddy Floyd. The message to both those guys was, you’re going to play early, and someone's going to win the job. Obviously, Josh has won it and played extremely well.”

A deeper dive into McAllister’s numbers show just how effective he’s been.

Although he’s walked only five times in 93 at-bats, he’s also the best on the team at making contact. With just one strikeout in every 10.3 at-bats, McAllister knows how to get on base.

“It’s just about getting my foot down. I just kind of rock back and forth, put my foot down, and swing,” said McAllister, who noted that simple step has enabled him to become a better fastball hitter.

“He’s really aggressive, he isn’t going to walk much. He’s not going to get to two strikes much. Everyone knows that; it’s out on him, but he’s got really good vision. He sees the ball really well. He doesn't swing at a lot of bad pitches. You hang a breaking ball, and he’s going to hit it a long way,” Stricklin said. “He steps in the bucket a little bit. When you watch, he steps a little toward third base, and people think they can throw him breaking balls. But he stays in there really well. He’s a natural hitter, he’s got bat speed and strength, he’s a tough hitter and has the mentality that you want in the lineup.”

He’s also one Stricklin wants to lead off.

After primarily hitting second and third, McAllister was handed the leadoff role for last Saturday’s game against Kentucky with Ben Anderson moving to the ninth spot in the order.

The result? Georgia has won three straight, scoring eight, 14, and eight runs in victories over the Wildcats and Clemson.

“If you’re not getting leadoff guys on, you’re looking at an offense that’s not going to score much. I think that’s a lot of what you saw from us those first few weeks of the SEC. We weren’t getting a lot of leadoff guys on,” Stricklin said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if you start seeing some first-pitch-of-the-game breaking balls, because he’s so aggressive and has that power. It just puts more pressure on that pitcher.”

McAllister is taking his success in stride.

A redshirt during last year’s Covid-shortened season, McAllister—whose father Chris once worked in the UGA Athletic Department—played two years for Florida Southwestern State before matriculating to Athens.

“Coming in last season and last fall, I just wanted to do my best. I thought I was going to be this super-utility guy, maybe a defensive replacement guy,” McAllister, whose teammates nicknamed him the Juco Bandit. “I thought Buddy had a good fall and had earned the spot. He makes me better every day. I’ve got to be on my A-game, so I love having Buddy either playing right next to me or playing behind me, because if I’m not on the ball every day, he’s going to make me look bad.”