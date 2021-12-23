The Daily Recap: Forfeits could determine CFP champion

Here is the Dec. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Forfeits could determine champion

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock announced what will happen in the event any of the four teams participating in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl are unable to play due to a surge of Covid-19 cases.

From the statement:

… Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play, the unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.

… Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal, the semifinal game would be declared “no contest,” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.

… Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion.

… CFP National Championship – If the team’s unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

Pickens tests positive

Receiver George Pickens recently tested positive for Covid-19, UGASports.com confirmed. Pickens joins quarterback JT Daniels as players who have tested positive in recent days.

Pickens posted an Instagram message stating a subsequent test brought back a negative result, although he later deleted it. Pickens has appeared in Georgia’s past two games against Georgia Tech and Alabama after recovering from a torn ACL suffered this past spring.

UGA targeting Harbor

Head coach Kirby Smart has been having conversations with class of 2023 athlete Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll/Washington, D.C.) at least once a week. It’s clear the second-ranked athlete in his class is going to be a priority.

Harbor said one of Georgia’s top competitors to get him happens to be Michigan, the program’s opponent in the Orange Bowl.

Hoops: Georgia collapses late in loss

Holding an 8-point lead with four minutes to go, East Tennessee State rallied to defeat Georgia 86-84. The Buccaneers outscored the Bulldogs 12-2 over the final 3:39 of the game.

“We have to find a way to play a 40-minute game with defensive pressure, with transition D, and just getting up into people,” head coach Tom Crean said. “That was as good a one-through-five starting lineup as we’ve faced this year. We were going to have to be on it defensively from the beginning because of the way their guards shoot.”

