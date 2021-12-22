Nyckoles Harbor is as impressive of a football player and young man as you will find.

The No. 2 ranked Athlete in the Class of 2023, Harbor shined on both sides of the ball for Archbishop Carroll out of Washington, DC.

Harbor averaged close to 20 yards a reception when playing tight end for 13 - 1 Lions, while also being effective blocking in the run game.

Harbor had 44 tackles on the year, with 31 of those resulting in a tackle for a loss. Harbor finished the season with 19 sacks and tallied 66 quarterback hurries. Harbor is disruptive to opposing offenses and his skillset on the field alone makes him an attractive prospect. Equally impressive is Harbor's desire to get a degree in nursing and then pursue working in the field of neurosurgery.

Success and ambition are common in Harbor's family and Kirby Smart and Georgia are trying to the bring Harbor into Georgia's program for the Class of 2023. UGASports caught up with Harbor to discuss his recruitment.