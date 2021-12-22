Late collapse dooms Bulldogs

A second half comeback, followed by a late collapse.

Unfortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of that script, and the final result was visiting East Tennessee State coming away with an 86-84 win.

“We have to find a way to play a 40-minute game with defensive pressure, with transition D, and just getting up into people,” head coach Tom Crean said. “That was as good a one-through-five starting lineup as we’ve faced this year. We were going to have to be on it defensively from the beginning because of the way their guards shoot.”

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs (5-7), that was not the case.

Despite trailing for much of the game, Georgia rallied in the second half to take an 82-74 lead with four minutes left to play.

What happened next was difficult to watch.

The defensive pressure Crean spoke of was nowhere to be found. As a result, the Buccaneers (8-5) outscored Georgia 12-2 over the final 3:39 to come away with the two-point win. A three-point attempt by Noah Baumann from the baseline with just over a second left bounced off the iron and into the hands of ETSU’s Jordan King.

After a foul, King hit one of two free throw attempts. But with less than a second, all Georgia could muster was a last-ditch heave that never came close to finding its mark.

“The play was just for AC (Aaron Cook) to dribble down; we had Jaxon (Etter) and Kario (Oquendo) trailing a little bit. I was wide open. It was me or AC, really. I had open shots, I was hot, but it didn’t go in.”