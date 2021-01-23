UGASports - The Daily Recap: Don't overlook UGA's other freshman lineman

Here is the Jan. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Don’t overlook Morris

Anthony Dasher wrote that although five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims has garnered most of the limelight, freshman Micah Morris is someone who should get plenty of attention in his own right.

The big lineman out of Camden County will certainly try to push for playing time as a freshman even though he will miss spring practice with a torn labrum.

“Although it remains unclear where he’ll ultimately line up, do not be surprised to see Morris get looks at both tackle and guard spots,” Dasher wrote. “Along with Mims, Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild, Morris is one of four incoming offensive linemen coming in for the Bulldogs.

“While his recovery from labrum surgery will set him back as far as getting acclimated to life as a college football, there should be plenty of time for him to become game-ready with a strong summer.”

Another defensive commitment

Georgia added another commitment to its 2022 class when linebacker Donovan Westmoreland (Griffin/Griffin) pledged to the program Friday afternoon. Westmoreland is not only the sixth commitment of the class, but the sixth to be on the defensive side of the ball.

Westmoreland has had Georgia on his mind since the program offered him in September. On Thursday, Westmoreland took part in a virtual visit with the Georgia staff and knew he needed to commit afterward.

"Right after the visit ended, I talked some with my family, I said a little prayer, and I just felt it. It was just a virtual visit, but I can't explain it — I felt at home,” Westmoreland told Chad Simmons said. “Seeing what Georgia is, what they are about, and hearing the coaches, I know Georgia is where I need to be."

Making the case for Arnold

Mike Farrell asked the Rivals insiders to detail the latest with safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.), who is down to Alabama, Florida and Georgia. As for Georgia, Jake Reuse noted that Georgia needs Arnold more than the other two programs.

“With a mass exodus of secondary talent headed for the NFL the path to the field in Athens is clear, and the fact that Kirby Smart has taken a vested role in the recruitment speaks volumes,” Reuse wrote. “Yes, Georgia is down a secondary coach, but Florida is playing with the same handicap. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are well-stocked on the back end and have a strong, highly ranked class coming into the fold. The Bulldogs are going to sell available playing time, as well as some familiar faces (such as Xavian Sorey), and given what sort of currency that is in today's recruiting world I like their chances to seal the deal.”

Farrell offered up a prediction, which comes after noting recently that this is a two-team race.

“It’s a tough guess right now between UGA and Florida, as I hear Alabama is trailing,” Farrell wrote. “He still has visits he wants to take and Florida was his leader for a while, but something tells me he ends up at UGA.”

RIP Hank Aaron