UGASports - Georgia gets in-state edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland

Georgia gets in-state edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland
Since the Bulldogs offered in September, Griffin (Ga.) edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland has had Georgia on his mind.
The 6-foot-3, 205 pound junior had offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland and others, but after a virtual visit with about half the Georgia staff Thursday, he knew the time was right to make his decision.
"Me and my family took the virtual visit, and we saw the new facilities they are building, we learned about the nutrition program, we got to talk to a lot of the coaches, and I just knew it was the time," said Westmoreland.
"Right after the visit ended, I talked some with my family, I said a little prayer, and I just felt it. It was just a virtual visit, but I can't explain it — I felt at home. Seeing what Georgia is, what they are about, and hearing the coaches, I know Georgia is where I need to be."
Dan Lanning, the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach is Westmoreland's lead recruiter, and he got the call.
"I called coach Lanning back to commit, and he was so excited. We have a great relationship and he said he has been waiting for me to do this. I was happy, he was happy, and he just kept telling me how proud of me he was.
"He is excited to coach me and he has compared me to Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson because of my frame, my speed and how I get off the ball to rush the passer.
"We were both excited about my decision."
It is tough times for recruits because of the lack of visits and face-to-face time with coaches, but Westmoreland has been to Athens for a game before, he has had numerous calls with the coaches, and he knows he made the right decision.
"This is just a great feeling for me and my family," said Westmoreland. "I am going to a Division 1 school, a school like Georgia, and I know it is the best place for me.
"Getting to learn more about the coaches during the virtual visit showed me so much about them, who they are, and they showed me and my family that they will make me a better person on and off the field at Georgia.
"I talked with coach Lanning, coach Smart, coach Cochran, and a couple others on the call and the time is right and Georgia is right.
"I am committed to the Dawgs."
Westmoreland finished his junior season with 84 tackles and 12 sacks.