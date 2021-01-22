UGASports - Georgia gets in-state edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland

Since the Bulldogs offered in September, Griffin (Ga.) edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland has had Georgia on his mind. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound junior had offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland and others, but after a virtual visit with about half the Georgia staff Thursday, he knew the time was right to make his decision. "Me and my family took the virtual visit, and we saw the new facilities they are building, we learned about the nutrition program, we got to talk to a lot of the coaches, and I just knew it was the time," said Westmoreland. "Right after the visit ended, I talked some with my family, I said a little prayer, and I just felt it. It was just a virtual visit, but I can't explain it — I felt at home. Seeing what Georgia is, what they are about, and hearing the coaches, I know Georgia is where I need to be."

Dan Lanning, the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach is Westmoreland's lead recruiter, and he got the call. "I called coach Lanning back to commit, and he was so excited. We have a great relationship and he said he has been waiting for me to do this. I was happy, he was happy, and he just kept telling me how proud of me he was. "He is excited to coach me and he has compared me to Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson because of my frame, my speed and how I get off the ball to rush the passer. "We were both excited about my decision."

Georgia is getting really high character hard working kid. One of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. He plays with an extremely high motor. If he stays healthy, I have no doubt he’ll join the long list of edge players to leave UGA and play on Sundays. — Griffin head coach Kareem Reid