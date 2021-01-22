UGASports - Dawgs' defense adds another piece for 2022 in Donovan Westmoreland

Westmoreland, who ticks the tape at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, becomes the sixth commitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs.

The latest is three-star outside linebacker Donovan Westmoreland of Griffin High School, who announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday.

In what's become the trend around Georgia's Class of 2022, another piece is in on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite growing up a fan of LSU and Oklahoma, a couple of trips to Athens helped to ensure Georgia's standing with Westmoreland.

"I remember the excitement before the games at Georgia. That was really cool. I love how they come out of the tunnel through the smoke. That was really exciting," he told Chad Simmons after being offered in September.

The atmosphere in Sanford Stadium, as well as the work of the Bulldog faithful, also struck a chord.

"I also like how much they love football at Georgia," Westmoreland said at the time. It is a great school where they just love the game."

Westmoreland becomes the third linebacker commitment of the class, joining Cedartown's Cedric Washington and hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Darris Smith.