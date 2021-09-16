The Daily Recap: Derion Kendrick progressing well with new team

Here is the Sept. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart happy with Kendrick’s performance

Cornerback Derion Kendrick has earned positive reviews for how he’s played in his first two games with Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Kendrick fared well against both Clemson and UAB. Smart noted that Kendrick’s ability to stay level headed against the former program he played for showed his maturity as a defender.

“He’s done a good job. Emotionally, the big one was the Clemson game. To be able to play against your former team, guys you are close to, was tough, and having to watch all that tape leading up to the game is awkward sometimes. But he did a good job with his composure in the game,” Smart said. “The big thing for us has been getting him into good conditioning shape in order to be able to play a complete game, and play full speed all the time.”

For the season, Kendrick has four tackles but has yet to record an interception. Against UAB, Kendrick recorded a 76.2 tackle rating, which was the best among players at his position.

Kendrick saw 28 snaps in that game, which was the most of the outside cornerbacks in Georgia's secondary rotation.

“He’s really intelligent, he’s learned our defense well, and he’s picked it up quick,” Smart said. “The learning ability he had at Clemson, and the amount they do defensively really helped him be able to handle our volume. He’s done a good job with that. He continues to get better. He’s worked really hard, and we’ve talked with him about continuing to play physical.”

Recruiting list for South Carolina game

Blayne Gilmer compiled a list of recruits slated to be present for Georgia’s home game against South Carolina on Saturday. Along with quarterback Arch Manning (Isadore Newman/New Orleans), 11 other recruits will be in attendance.

Lee updates recruitment

Class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood) believes there could be an opening to play early at Georgia if he were to commit to the program. Lee spoke about this possibility as well as his relationship with both Smart and secondary coach Jahmile Addae.

James Cook speaks