UGASports - The Daily Recap: DeMario Tolan's unique connection to UGA

Tolan's unique connection

Tolan’s unique connection

Jake Reuse was on site for Sunday’s Under Armour Camp in Miami, where a handful of prospects Georgia is after participated. Among those was outside linebacker DeMario Tolan (Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee, Fla.), who received an offer directly from head coach Kirby Smart.

“Georgia has a unique edge here in that his head coach is former Georgia defensive back Marc Deas, who did not hold back on feelings about Tolan adding the offer,” Reuse wrote. “He straight up told the young man he needs to be a Bulldogs, and Tolan expects that Deas will try and tag along when a visit is able to occur to Athens. Tolan says the Bulldogs have a ‘big chance’ with him.”

Other takeaways

Chad Simmons was also present for the Under Armour Camp and wrote up some items that included prospects Georgia is after. The Bulldogs are among a handful of teams in the mix for defensive end Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.), who went through drills but did not compete in one-on-ones.

“It is easy to see why schools have offered, and continue to recruit Stewart because of his frame and potential, but we were not able to get an evaluation of him Sunday,” Simmons wrote. “Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M are some of the out-of-state schools in the mix. Florida and Miami are the in-state schools being considered. He definitely looks the part.”

Simmons also noted that UGA commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) had the one-handed catch of the day as he displayed, “Great body control and big catch radius.”

Daniels’ job

There is no debate about who is entering the offseason as the starting quarterback. Concluding Anthony Dasher’s series previewing the various positions on Georgia’s roster, JT Daniels is the clear-cut top quarterback on the roster entering spring practice.

“Although Smart will also tell you that no starting job is set, let’s just say it will be one of the biggest storylines in the SEC if Daniels is not the man under center to start the season,” Dasher wrote. “We're told Daniels has spent the winter workouts doing everything you expect your starting quarterback to do: being a leader in the weight room; building chemistry with his receivers; and putting in extra film work, as he prepares for the official start of spring practice, set for March 16.”

Baseball: Rogers hits walk-off homer

Chaney Rogers hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift Georgia to a 7-4 victory over North Florida on Sunday. Before Rogers walked up for his at-bat, Kameron Guidry had a quick conversation with him.

In essence, Guidry was telling Rogers to end the game then and there.

“Yeah, we had a little talk,” Guidry said. “We didn’t want to play any extras today, and he finished the job. I’m proud of him.”

After losing Friday’s opener, Georgia took the series against North Florida by winning the next two games.

