UGASports - The Daily Recap: Could Georgia have a shot at Gunner Stockton?

On the market again

Class of 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from South Carolina on Tuesday. Stockton referenced the changing nature at South Carolina, with Will Muschamp fired and Mike Bobo heading to Auburn, as a reason for this decision.

Georgia figures to be back in the picture considering Stockton chose the Gamecocks over the Bulldogs. But with Bobo now at Auburn, the Tigers have extended an offer under new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Chad Simmons broke down the latest with where things stand.

“It now looks like a battle between Auburn and Georgia, and with Stockton, once he knows which way he wants to go, he will just commit,” Simmons wrote. “That is what we are hearing. He is not there yet according to one source, but when he is, expect a decision.

“Both the Tigers and Bulldogs are expected to jump in with both feet this week and push hard for the no. 2 quarterback in the country. It is expected to be busy with Facetime and Zoom calls around the Stockton house in the coming days.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young, and Dave McMahon discuss Alabama's national championship victory and quickly turn the page to Georgia's offseason program. The guys discuss the Tyrique Stevenson transfer and what that leaves behind for Georgia's secondary. The show wraps with listener questions.