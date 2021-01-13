UGASports - The Daily Recap: Could Georgia have a shot at Gunner Stockton?

The Daily Recap: Could Georgia have a shot at Gunner Stockton?
Here is the Jan. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
On the market again
Class of 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from South Carolina on Tuesday. Stockton referenced the changing nature at South Carolina, with Will Muschamp fired and Mike Bobo heading to Auburn, as a reason for this decision.
Georgia figures to be back in the picture considering Stockton chose the Gamecocks over the Bulldogs. But with Bobo now at Auburn, the Tigers have extended an offer under new head coach Bryan Harsin.
Chad Simmons broke down the latest with where things stand.
“It now looks like a battle between Auburn and Georgia, and with Stockton, once he knows which way he wants to go, he will just commit,” Simmons wrote. “That is what we are hearing. He is not there yet according to one source, but when he is, expect a decision.
“Both the Tigers and Bulldogs are expected to jump in with both feet this week and push hard for the no. 2 quarterback in the country. It is expected to be busy with Facetime and Zoom calls around the Stockton house in the coming days.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young, and Dave McMahon discuss Alabama's national championship victory and quickly turn the page to Georgia's offseason program. The guys discuss the Tyrique Stevenson transfer and what that leaves behind for Georgia's secondary. The show wraps with listener questions.
Hoops: Bulldogs hope Johnson’s return is a spark
Georgia will welcome freshman K.D. Johnson to the roster for the first time this season in Wednesday’s game against Auburn. Georgia head coach Tom Crean said the Bulldogs could have used Johnson over the weekend in a 30-point loss to Arkansas.
“We really missed having another pure guard. I think it’s obvious. When you’re recruiting him, you’re recruiting him to play. There was no doubt he’s going to be a factor for our team,” Crean said. “He's as competitive as anybody that’s on the team. He’s strong, he has a tremendous mindset defensively, he moves the ball, he moves without it, he can shoot. He just has a contagious confidence—I’ll put it that way.”
You don’t say...
Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021
Four in a row
𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧’𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮!#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/1Kx6pwh9QJ— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 12, 2021
One pundit is a believer for 2021
Here is my WAY-TOO-EARLY top 10 for 2021-2022— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 12, 2021
1) @GeorgiaFootball
2) @AlabamaFTBL
3) @OU_Football
4) @OhioStateFB
5) @ClemsonFB
6) @CycloneFB
7) @IndianaFootball
8) @CanesFootball
9) @TarHeelFootball
10) @NDFootball
This is one way to look at it
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl: "The matchup against Georgia matters. It's an opportunity for one of these two teams to get their first SEC win"— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) January 12, 2021
Ready to step up
There’s no need to worry 🤫— OG⚡️ (@OG__speed) January 12, 2021
Outside the Vent
Mike Farrell ranked Georgia No. 2 in his early preseason 2021 top 25.
Georgia finished No. 7 in the final AP poll.
The 10 biggest decommitments of the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Rich Rodriguez will be Louisiana-Monroe’s offensive coordinator.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852