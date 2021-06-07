The Daily Recap: Could Branson Robinson commit soon?

Here is the June 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

One and done?

Georgia recently hosted Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the nation’s No. 1 running back who has publicly praised the Bulldogs in previous interviews. Based on Robinson’s love for Georgia and affinity for its RBU history, Blayne Gilmer wrote that it’s possible that this situation could see a commitment in the coming days.

“The Rivals top-ranked running back has not been shy about publicly saying Georgia was his leader in the past,” Gilmer wrote. “Many members of the UGASports staff have had a forecast in for Branson Robinson to become a Bulldog pledge for quite some time. It has certainly looked as if Robinson has felt at home in Athens this weekend, surrounded by fellow Rivals100 talents such as Gunner Stockton, Kojo Antwi, Oscar Delp, and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“UGASports has heard that Georgia possibly could have done enough to make Robinson's official visit a one-and-done type situation. Regardless of the timing, it appears Georgia is the runaway favorite to land the freak physical specimen from Mississippi.”

Trent Smallwood posted an insider note on Robinson on where things stand with his recruitment. SInce it is on the UGA Vault, it is for subscribers only. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!

Delp and Hartley finally meet in person

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done a great job establishing a rapport with four-star tight end Oscar Delp. However, due to restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the two hadn’t been able to meet in person. That changed during Delp’s visit to Georgia, with the young standout also getting a chance to meet head coach Kirby Smart as well.

"They were just like I thought they would be,” Delp said. “I mean, they're both real, genuine people. They're real, they really care about you. I mean, they didn't change from the way they were talking, going all the way back to getting into the greeting process to now. I really think that they care about me as a person and a player, just as much as every other player on their team. They're both real, genuine, awesome people."

During the visit, Hartley broke down Delp’s film and explained why he wanted him to attend Georgia. The presentation appeared to win over Delp’s family.

“First, he broke down my film and told me why they wanted me, which was really cool, and why I would excel at Georgia,” Delp said. “Then they kind of started going through all of their tight end film from spring, and some from last season, but like, really, mainly from this season, and what they've started working on here. I think there were over 200 clips of them catching the ball in seven on seven and the spring game, scrimmages, and everything. So I mean, it's there, and it's starting to happen.”

Thomas picks up UGA offer

Three-star safety Ja’Corey Thomas (Boone/Orlando, Fla.) picked up an offer from UGA during his visit to the program on June 4. Thomas was on his way to a photo shoot with defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae when Smart called him and asked for him to come to his office instead.

That’s when Smart extended the offer.

"Coach Smart offered me and told me that if they could, they would reclassify me so I could be a part of the team this fall," Thomas said.

‘Perfect fit’

After visiting Georgia last week, four-star outside linebacker Malik Bryant (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) lauded the culture the Bulldogs have built over the past few seasons. On the field, he believes he would be a contributor in Georgia’s defensive scheme.

“I liked how the coaches laid out a plan for me in their scheme. I’m a perfect fit for their defense,” Bryant said.

UGASports Live Call-In Show