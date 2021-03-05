UGASports - The Daily Recap: Could a top tier TE join the class of 2022?

Here is the March 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

2022 class prediction

Trent Smallwood put together his early prediction of how he thinks Georgia’s class of 2022 will shake out. Although this is a premium post on the Dawgvent, one player who has yet to commit who Smallwood believes will end up with the Bulldogs is four-star tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.)

Recruiting rumor mill

A number of recruits have recently mentioned that Georgia is in the mix to land them. Adam Gorney writes that defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.), receiver Joenel Aguero (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.), offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), receiver Isaiah Horton (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), outside linebacker Denzel Moore (Collins Hill/Suwanee, Ga.) and defensive tackle Stantavious Smith (Dougherty/Albany, Ga.) are in the recruiting picture for the Bulldogs.

Williams is obviously an important recruit for the Bulldogs at the present moment.

“There has been some thought that Georgia and Clemson are battling it out for the five-star defensive end but that’s not the case—and that could be an even better sign for the Bulldogs,” Gorney wrote. “Williams, who plans to commit on March 15, said it’s Georgia, USC, LSU, Georgia Tech and Kentucky on the top of his list.”

Baseball: Bulldogs need to clean up their act

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin is hoping his pitchers can cut down on the walks allowed in the early going of the season. Thus far, the Bulldogs have allowed 41 walks with eight wild pitches.

“The free passes, the walks, can put you in trouble, especially if you're playing close games,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “If you’re not going to score 8, 9, 10 runs per game—I don’t think we’re built to be a juggernaut on offense, so we’re going to have to play a little cleaner. And that means no free passes; that means cutting down on your walks, your hit by pitches and wild pitches.”

Throwback