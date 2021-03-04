UGASports - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Crimson Tide out in front for five-star WR

The Recruiting Rumor Mill has been kicked into high gear for the 2022 class. Here is a breakdown of rumors and news we’ve heard over the last week.

With more than 20 offers already, the 2023 wide receiver from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy said Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State are the main front-runners in his recruitment. Aguero looks to be focused on programs in the Southeast although the Buckeyes are always an intriguing option as well.

Penn State and Notre Dame have been in the most consistent contact with Allar and while some think a recent offer from the Irish put them in the driver’s seat, there is some chatter that the Nittany Lions have had the edge for a while and still have a very real fighting chance to land his commitment. Allar said he hasn’t narrowed anything down yet and wants to do more virtual visits, and could take visits on his own, before a pledge.

In late December, the four-star receiver released a top eight of USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oregon but that list has been refined a few months later. The Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert standout, who has 30 offers, now says Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC are the main front-runners and that the Aggies have the edge right now in his recruitment.

Florida and Miami have emerged as the main two contenders in Brown’s recruitment but there’s a delicate balance going on because the Gators have had some other quarterbacks higher on the board as things have ramped up in a big way with 2022 QB commitments. With the transition of position coaches at Florida from Brian Johnson to Garrick McGee, some priorities have changed but Brown is building a relationship with McGee that’s going well. Still, Miami continues to be very intriguing in his recruitment and as it stands now, an in-state battle could be brewing.

Chamblee recently had a virtual visit with Florida and it went really well as the three-star offensive tackle from Maumelle, Ark., loved the energy of the coaches and the academic offerings in Gainesville as well and the Gators have jumped way up his list. Florida’s coaching staff has really made a big impression on Chamblee but Arkansas is very much in the picture along with Michigan State and Ole Miss.

This has been reported before but Alabama could be really tough to beat when it comes to Coleman, who recently said, “Think about all the guys they sent to the NFL. Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy. None of them are busts. They all produced.” That has Coleman thinking hard about playing for the Crimson Tide but Texas, Oregon and others should be watched as well.

Oklahoma was the childhood dream school for Cook so when the Sooners offered in the last week it definitely caught the attention of the 2023 athlete who is expected to play receiver in college. There’s no doubt Oklahoma is going to play a major role in his recruitment but he said Texas, Miami, Baylor and South Carolina are all pushing very hard right now.

Clemson recently offered the massive offensive lineman from Charlestown, Ind., and he said the Tigers shoot pretty high now that they’ve gotten more involved. Some believe Goodwin will stay closer to home for college but he said Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Kentucky and USC are also being heavily considered. The Buckeyes could hold the edge in his recruitment and if he committed today it might be them but it’s still early and the Clemson offer is big.

In January, Hayden released a top four of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Oregon but two months later there have been some changes to that list. The four-star running back from Memphis Christian Brothers said Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee are still up there and now Illinois and Utah have joined the top group as well. The new Vols staff is trying hard to keep him in-state and Hayden called them “good guys.”

Baylor, Georgia, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, LSU and Mississippi State made the top six for Hood, a massive 6-foot-8, 350-pound four-star offensive tackle from Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro but three programs particularly stand out. Mississippi State, Georgia and Tennessee are basically all tied at the top and recently Hood has had a chance to talk with new Vols coach Josh Heupel and position coach Glen Elarbee and that went really well.

In December, Horton released a top six of Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss and in just the last couple days there have been significant changes to his list. Florida was the front-runner for the four-star receiver from Murfreesoboro (Tenn.) Oakland but now Alabama has jumped over the Gators to top the list.

Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Oregon, Arizona State and West Virginia have been showing Jackson the most interest but he said has “no idea” when he’s going to commit and that he will “probably be patient.” Tennessee has struck out on some quarterback targets recently and just offered Jackson and so the Vols could join that top group as well.

Moore is a 2023 linebacker but he’s planning to make his commitment on March 24 from a top 10 that he released on Feb. 1 of Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina and Notre Dame. But there could be really two schools battling it out for him with the Seminoles and the Hoosiers out front. His teammate is FSU commit Travis Hunter so they could hold the edge but Moore is very serious about Indiana as well.

The four-star defensive end from Biloxi, Miss., has only three offers with Baylor, Kansas and Ole Miss on the list but there is lots of new interest coming in. Auburn has shown him particular attention with the new coaching staff in place along with TCU, Oregon and South Alabama. There is no leader yet since Moss’ recruitment could still go in a variety of ways.

Texas A&M, Iowa State, Oregon, Florida State and Nebraska stand out the most early on for the four-star defensive tackle. He was just offered by Michigan in recent days but said it was the first day talking to that coaching staff so it’s still in the early stages with the Wolverines. Things could change, though, since Orange has mentioned other programs including Texas early in his recruitment.

An offer from Alabama has significantly changed the scope of Singleton’s recruitment since that is one he really wanted and now playing for the Crimson Tide is a reality. The four-star running back also has Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame high on the list with Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina involved. Singleton said he will “for sure” take visits before making a choice with Tuscaloosa now on the radar.

The 2023 defensive tackle already has 15 offers and Smith said he’s planning to drop a top 12 soon but Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and South Carolina are sure to make it. The Albany (Ga.) Dougherty standout said those schools have been showing him the most attention and so he’s going to focus on them a little more.

Stinson really liked a recent virtual visit with Florida as the education is big for him, he liked what he saw of the campus and he’s hit it off with the coaching staff but his commitment to Auburn remains firm. Visits are going to be important for the Opelika, Ala., standout as he said Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and UCF are on that list. He lives down the road from Auburn’s campus but many others are still pursuing him.

Wesolak has now ramped up to 38 offers and the belief was that Notre Dame, Texas and Oklahoma stood out the most but the list is getting even longer. Clemson, Auburn, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Michigan are also emerging for the four-star defensive end from Boonville, Mo. Something else is interesting: Alabama has not offered yet but Wesolak said the Crimson Tide are also in his top group. An offer from them could be a game-changer.

