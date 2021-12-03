The Daily Recap: Corners to face challenge with Bama wideouts

Here is the Dec. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Challenges ahead for Kendrick, Ringo

Georgia cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo have done extremely well through the regular season. However, going against Alabama’s talented wide receivers will be the toughest challenge the duo has faced to this point.

John Metchie III (1,045 yards, seven touchdowns) and Jameson Williams (1,261 yards, three touchdowns) have been exceptional, with quarterback Bryce Young carving up many of the teams he’s faced.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Kendrick and Ringo will need to be at their best this Saturday in the SEC Championship.

“They'll be going against two of the very best in our conference in this game,” Smart said. “Nobody's really covered these two guys very well, because they're certainly excellent wideouts, and the quarterback's done a tremendous job getting the ball to them.”

That stated, Smart has been happy with how Kendrick and Ringo have performed this season.

“I think both guys (Ringo and Kendrick) have improved throughout the year,” Smart said. “They've got a lot of areas we really tried to concentrate on and tried to help them out and understand leverages knowing where your help is, man-to-man technique—everything there is to play at corner."

Injury updates

Anthony Dasher noted that both Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn’t want to divulge much when it came to injuries. However, Smart did say he is “hopeful” that left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot), defensive back Christopher Smith (knee), running back Kendall Milton (knee), and wide receiver Kearis Jackson (ribs) will be able to play Saturday.

UGA commits predict the game

Blayne Gilmer spoke with 12 Georgia commitments who gave their predictions for Saturday’s SEC Championship against Alabama. One commit believes the Bulldogs will win by 40 points.

Opposition research

Dasher caught up with BamaInsider’s Tony Tsoukalas to discuss the Crimson Tide ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship. Tsoukalas offered his keys for each team to come out with a victory.

“For Georgia: I think this comes down to Stetson Bennett being able to move the ball consistently,” Tsoukalas said. “Alabama’s defense is susceptible to big plays, but those usually come through the air. The Tide ranks right behind Georgia at No. 4 nationally, allowing 80.58 yards per game on the ground. Conversely, Alabama is No. 42 in the nation, allowing 213.6 yards per game through the air. During last year’s game against Alabama, Bennett was just 18 of 40 for 269 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s a different quarterback this season, and he’s going to need to play that way for Georgia to win.

“For Alabama: This is all about the offensive line. If the unit puts in a performance similar to the one against Auburn, Jordan Davis and company will eat Alabama’s lunch. That being said, the Tide has put up big numbers against quality defenses. Alabama recorded more than 500 yards against the two top 25 defenses it has faced this year: Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Neither of those units are as good as Georgia’s defense, but it’s also an indication that the Tide isn’t as inept as it looked over the weekend.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats heading into Saturday’s meeting with Alabama. Of note, Georgia has recorded eight shutouts since 2016, which is the most in the nation during that span. This season, the Bulldogs have blanked three opponents.

Trailer time