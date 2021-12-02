Everyone associated with the Georgia football program knows the importance of the SEC Championship game. That would include prospects that are already committed to the University of Georgia football program.

The game admittedly feels different. Seemingly the question this time around is not about Georgia's ability to match up with Alabama physically. It's not about whether or not Georgia has enough talent. The question this time around is: can Georgia execute at the level they have all season and avoid mental errors?

The current Georgia commits feel quite confident that this Georgia team is mature enough to handle the task ahead. UGASports has the score predictions of the Georgia commits for the SEC Championship.