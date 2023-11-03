Here is the Nov. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Impressive feats

Thus far in Carson Beck’s first season as Georgia’s starter, he’s thrown for 300 yards or more in four games. That ranks tied for seventh all-time in Georgia football history in a single season.

Eric Zeier has the most with seven 300-yard games in 1993.

“Carson Beck continues to shine. In his first start in his hometown of Jacksonville, he threw for 315 yards,” Dave McMahon wrote. “It was his fourth 300+ yard passing game in his last five contests. That ranks pretty high in terms of 300-yard pass games by a Bulldog.

“Beck also went 19-for-28 passing in the game. The 67.9 completion percentage last Saturday actually lowers his season total to 73 percent. The 73 percent ranks seventh in the nation. It would also be the highest completion percentage in a season by a qualified Bulldog eclipsing what Stetson Bennett did last season (68.3).

“In Georgia's media guide, it lists 300 pass attempts as a minimum for a career. Beck passed that number in his last game and now stands at the top of that impressive chart.”

Score predictions

Georgia and Missouri played a close game a year ago, even with the Tigers not being as strong of a team as it is this year. With the Tigers improved on both sides of the ball, Dayne Young is expecting a one-score game in Athens on Saturday.

“This is Georgia's most difficult test of the regular season,” Young wrote. “I was flabbergasted when I saw the point spread. The Bulldogs will need to play a really good game to win, much less cover the spread. Missouri has many of the elements needed to pull an upset in their program's biggest game in a decade. It's just hard to bet on them doing that in Sanford Stadium. Georgia won't cover, but will win. Georgia 30, Missouri 24.”

Another honor for Ladd McConkey