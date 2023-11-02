The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 8-0 after a 43-20 win over the Florida Gators last week. It is the fourth time under Kirby Smart (third straight) in eight seasons that the Dawgs have won their first eight contests. It is just the fifth time that an SEC team has started 8-0 in three straight seasons. Georgia's next opponent is No. 14 Missouri. Last season, Georgia trailed by ten points to the Tigers early in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points including a touchdown with 4:03 left that give the Dawgs a 26-22 win. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, only four of the Bulldogs 37 wins have been by single digits. The first time that Georgia ever faced Missouri was at the 1960 Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs won 14-0 as Fran Tarkenton threw two touchdown passes. Head Coach Wally Butts would get the win over Missouri head coach Dan Devine. Devine was also the coach that Georgia defeated in the 1981 Sugar Bowl propelling the Bulldogs to the 1980 National Championship. Overall, Georgia is 11-1 against Missouri and has won nine straight matchups. The only time the Tigers won was in 2013. There have been five prior meetings in Athens, and for the most part, UGA has kept Missouri out of the end zone.

Missouri Scoring in Athens Points Scored TD Scored FG Scored 2013 *** 41 6 0 2015 6 0 2 2017 28 4 0 2019 0 0 0 2021 6 0 2

Missouri is another SEC East team that Georgia has dominated since Smart took over in 2016. Here is a breakdown of the Bulldogs when they faced division opponents in that time.

Georgia vs SEC East Under Kirby Smart Record PPG (UGA) PPG (Opponent) vs Kentucky 8-0 32.4 19.5 vs Missouri 7-0 38.4 18.0 vs South Carolina 7-1 33.4 13.9 vs Tennessee 6-1 37.9 15.9 vs Vanderbilt 6-1 40.9 10.0 vs Florida 6-2 32.4 19.5

Last week, Georgia trailed 7-0 to Florida before rattling off 36 straight points before the Gators scored again. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when trailing at any point in a game over the last two seasons. At the end, Georgia put up 43 points which is one of the highest totals by the Dawgs in the series (three of the top ten are under Smart).

Most Points by Georgia Over Florida in the Series Points Points 1942 75 1982 44 1920 56 2023 43 1904 52 2007 42 1968 51 2017 42 1971 49 2022 42

Carson Beck continues to shine. In his first start in his hometown of Jacksonville, he threw for 315 yards. It was his fourth 300+ yard passing game in his last five contests. That ranks pretty high in terms of 300-yard pass games by a Bulldog.

Most 300-yard Pass Games in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog Season 300-yard Pass Games Eric Zeier 1993 7 Stetson Bennett 2022 6 Eric Zeier 1994 5 Quincy Carter 1999 5 Aaron Murray 2012 5 Aaron Murray 2013 4 Carson Beck 2023 4

Beck also went 19-for-28 passing in the game. The 67.9 completion percentage last Saturday actually lowers his season total to 73 percent. The 73 percent ranks seventh in the nation. It would also be the highest completion percentage in a season by a qualified Bulldog eclipsing what Stetson Bennett did last season (68.3). In Georgia's media guide, it lists 300 pass attempts as a minimum for a career. Beck passed that number in his last game and now stands at the top of that impressive chart.

Highest Career Completion Pct by a Bulldog (Minimum 300 attempts) Seasons Completion Pct Carson Beck 2021-2023 71.0 Stetson Bennet 2019-2022 65.1 Hutson Mason 2010-11, 2013-14 65.0 Jake Fromm 2017-2019 63.2 Aaron Murray 2010-2013 62.3 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 59.8 David Greene 2001-2004 59.0 Fran Tarkenton 1958-1960 58.7 Mike Bobo 1994-1997 58.1

Without Brock Bowers, Georgia's big weapon this past week was Ladd McConkey. McConkey tied his career-high with six receptions (6 vs Kent State in 2022) and tied his career-high with 135 yards receiving (135 at Auburn in 2021). The two 135-yard games are the only games in which he has 100 or more yards in his career. He also added his first touchdown reception of the season and now has 13 in his career (not to mention his three career rushing touchdowns). His 13 TDs are tied for the third most under Smart.

Most Career TD Receptions by a Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Seasons TD Receptions Brock Bowers 2021-present 24 George Pickens 2019-2021 14 Riley Ridley 2016-2018 13 Ladd McConkey 2021-present 13 Mecole Hardman Jr 2016-2018 11

In terms of running the ball, Daijun Edwards had two touchdown rushes against the Gators. He had two against Florida last season as well. He became the first player since LSU's Leonard Fournette to have multi-TD rushes in back-to-back seasons against Florida (2014 and 2015). He has multi-TD rushes in three contests this season. He is the first Bulldog since both Nick Chubb (6) and Sony Michel (4) in 2017 to have at least three games with two or more touchdown rushes. His eight rushing touchdowns this season ranks fourth in the SEC. His 95 yards rushing gives him 1,757 yards rushing in his career. He needs 243 more yards on the ground to reach the 2,000-yard mark. Only four Dawgs have done that in the Smart era.

Most Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Rush Yards Rush Yards D'Andre Swift 2,885 James Cook 1,503 Nick Chubb *** 2,475 Brian Herrien 1,413 Sony Michel *** 2,067 Elijah Holyfield 1,340 Zamir White 2,043 Kendall Milton 1,300 Daijun Edwards 1,757 Stetson Bennett 530 Kenny McIntosh 1,582 Branson Robinson 330

One of the main reasons, Georgia's offense has had some success is the play of the offensive line. Bulldog quarterbacks have only been sacked six times this season. They lead the SEC in that category. In fact, Kentucky is second in that category with twice as many (12). Last place in the conference is Alabama with 35 sacks allowed. Earlier this week, UGASports posted this stat comparing the two offensive lines...

If you look at all the SEC teams since the beginning of the 2021 season, you will find more of the same.

SEC Teams - Times Sacked From 2021 to Present Times Sacked Times Sacked Georgia 31 Mississippi State 75 Florida 54 Kentucky 83 Missouri 58 Tennessee 85 Vanderbilt 61 Arkansas 92 Texas A&M 61 South Carolina 96 Ole Miss 68 Alabama 98 Auburn 73 LSU 100

Georgia's defense registered a season-high four sacks. They had three sacks three previous times this season. The most sacks that Georgia has had under Smart was eight against Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl. If you are counting just conference games, last Saturday against Florida is one of the best since 2016.

Most Sacks on Defense by Georgia in a SEC game Under Kirby Smart Sacks Sacks 2021 at Tennessee 6 2018 at Kentucky 4 2022 vs Tennessee 6 2020 at Kentucky 4 2016 at South Carolina 5 2021 vs Arkansas 4 2017 vs Florida 5 2021 at Auburn 4 2020 vs Tennessee 5 2023 vs Florida 4

Georgia had four sacks against Missouri in both 2013 and 2015, but both were prior of Smart becoming head coach. Another major part of Georgia's defense all season (and even longer) is its stopping of opponents on third down. The Bulldogs lead all of the FBS schools, holding their opponents to a 25 percent success rate on third downs. If you look at the last five seasons, the Dawgs defense is the only school that is listed twice among the best in a season.

Best 3rd Down Conversion Defense in a Single Season (2019-present) Season 3rd Down Conversion Pct (Defense) Marshall 2022 44-for-187 (23.5) Georgia 2023 25-for-100 (25.0) Houston 2021 48-for-186 (25.8) Oklahoma State 2020 44-for-166 (26.5) Georgia 2022 53-for-199 (26.6)