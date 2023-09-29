Here is the Sept. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bowers moves up

As Dave McMahon noted, tight end Brock Bowers is moving up the Georgia record books. His two touchdowns against UAB placed him in an excellent category among the program’s pass catchers.

“Brock Bowers caught two of Beck’s three touchdown passes. It was his seventh career game with two touchdown receptions,” McMahon wrote. “The two gave him 22 in his career. He ranks third on Georgia’s all-time career touchdown reception list and needs one more to tie A.J. Green for second. Terrence Edwards has the most with 30.

“In a stat UGASports has been watching since last season, Bowers became just the tenth Bulldog to reach 2,000 yards receiving in a career. The tight end from Napa currently has 2,079 in his career. Last Saturday, he had nine receptions for 121 yards. Where do those two stats rank on Bowers’ all-time list?”

Score predictions

No one is predicting Georgia to lose at Auburn. But it’s mixed from the UGASports staff as for whether this will be a blowout or not. Jed May believes this will be a defensive battle that the Bulldogs eventually pull away from.

“I don't think Georgia will ever be in serious danger of losing this game. The Bulldog defense is too good and the Auburn offense is too bad for that,” May wrote. “But I do think this one will be more of a low-scoring rock fight in Jordan-Hare with Auburn playing inspired in front of the raucous home crowd. Georgia wins, but a late Auburn score gives the Tigers the cover. I'll go with 20-7 Bulldogs.”

Also on UGASports

Opposition research: An expert’s take on Auburn.

The Pro Football Focus matchup between Georgia and Auburn.

Road trip