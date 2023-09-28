The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will convene for the 128th time. Georgia leads the all-time series 63-56-8, including an 18-12-2 series advantage at Auburn. This series has had a little bit of everything over the years, including a school turning hoses on fans. Not to mention a mascot lunging after the opposition. Heck, we even see cartoon characters describing the hatred on television. Not many rivalries can say all that. The Bulldogs have dominated lately, winning six straight matchups. It's Georgia’s second-longest win streak in the series. Only the nine-game win streak from 1923 to 1930 was longer. The Dawgs have also won 15 of the last 18 encounters, and most of those games haven’t been particularly close. Here's a deeper look at the series since the 2006 game (included).

Georgia vs Auburn: Head-to-Head (2006 to Present) Georgia Auburn Wins 15 3 Points 545 (30.3) 295 (16.4) First Downs 379 (21.1) 310 (17.2) 3rd Down Conversion Pct 107/237 (45.1) 83/244 (34.0) Rush Yards 3,496 2,409 Pass Yards 3,761 2,969

Kirby Smart is 85-15 in his eighth season as Georgia’s Top Dawg. The 85 wins is the most by any SEC head coach in his first 100 games at a school. He's 7-1 against Auburn as head coach, representing the most against any of his opponents. Here is a list of all of Smart’s opponents since taking over.

Kirby Smart - Records vs All Schools in First 100 Games vs Kentucky (7-0) vs Notre Dame (2-0) vs Cincinnati (1-0) vs Ohio State (1-0) vs Missouri (7-0) vs Samford (2-0) vs Clemson (1-0) vs Oklahoma (1-0) vs Auburn (7-1) vs TCU (2-0) vs Kent State (1-0) vs Oregon (1-0) vs South Carolina (7-1) vs UAB (2-0) vs Louisiana Lafayette (1-0) vs UT Martin (1-0) vs Tennessee (6-1) vs Appalachian State (1-0) vs Massachusetts (1-0) vs Texas A&M (1-0) vs Florida (5-2) vs Austin Peay (1-0) vs Michigan (1-0) vs LSU (1-2) vs Georgia Tech (5-1) vs Arkansas State (1-0) vs Middle Tennessee State (1-0) vs Alabama (1-4) vs Vanderbilt (5-1) vs Ball State (1-0) vs Murray State (1-0) vs Ole Miss (0-1) vs Mississippi State (3-0) vs Baylor (1-0) vs Nicholls State (1-0) vs Texas (0-1) vs Arkansas (2-0) vs Charleston Southern (1-0) vs North Carolina (1-0)

Here is another way to look at how Georgia has fared against its opponents in Smart's first 100 games.

Georgia vs Opponents in Kirby Smart's First 100 Games Georgia Opponents Wins 85 15 Points Scored 3,495 1,615 40+ Point Games 40 7 Times Shut Out 0 10 First Downs 2,228 1,609 3rd Down Conversions Pct 45.6 32.8 Rush Yards 20,617 10,090 Pass Yards 23,519 19,676

Carson Beck threw for a career-high three touchdown passes last week against UAB. He also threw for a career-high 338 yards. He's the fifth player under Smart to have a 300-yard pass game.

Most 300-yard Pass Games Under Kirby Smart 300-yard Pass Games Career-High Stetson Bennett 8 398 vs Ohio State in 2022 CFP Semifinal JT Daniels 3 401 vs Mississippi State in 2020 Jacob Eason 2 346 vs Vanderbilt in 2016 Jake Fromm 2 326 vs Missouri in 2017 Carson Beck 1 338 vs UAB in 2023

Brock Bowers caught two of Beck’s three touchdown passes. It was his seventh career game with two touchdown receptions. The two gave him 22 in his career. He ranks third on Georgia’s all-time career touchdown reception list and needs one more to tie A.J. Green for second. Terrence Edwards has the most with 30. In a stat UGASports has been watching since last season, Bowers became just the tenth Bulldog to reach 2,000 yards receiving in a career. The tight end from Napa currently has 2,079 in his career. Last Saturday, he had nine receptions for 121 yards. Where do those two stats rank on Bowers’ all-time list?

Brock Bowers - Career Highs Receptions Yards Receiving 10 (2021 SEC Championship vs Alabama) 154 (2022 vs Florida) 9 (2023 vs UAB) 152 (2023 CFP Championship vs TCU) 7 (2023 CFP Championship vs TCU) 139 (2021 SEC Championship vs Alabama) 7 (2023 vs South Carolina) 121 (2022 at South Carolina) 6 (2021 vs Clemson) 121 (2023 vs UAB) 6 (2022 SEC Championship vs LSU) 107 (2021 vs UAB) 101 (2021 vs Kentucky) 100 (2021 at Georgia Tech)

Bowers has not been Bowers-esque against Auburn in his career. He has four receptions for 79 yards and has yet to find the endzone in his two games combined. Two of the newer Bulldogs have fared well. Dominic Lovett had five receptions and 102 yards last season against Auburn while playing for Missouri. Rara Thomas also got in the act last season against Auburn. He had six receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns while playing for Mississippi State. Daijun Edwards also had a big game against Auburn last season. The running back had a career-high three touchdown rushes against the Tigers in 2022. Last week against the Blazers, he had two scores from the ground. This season, Georgia has had eight players with at least one rushing touchdown. Edwards leads the way with three touchdown rushes. Beck, Dillon Bell, and Roderick Robinson II all have two scores from the ground, while Bowers, Kendall Milton, Cash Jones, and Sevaughn Clark have one apiece. The eight different players are the most by any team in the FBS.

Most Players with a TD Rush this season Players Players Georgia 8 UNLV 7 Air Force 7 Washington 7 LSU 7 Auburn 6 Louisville 7 Louisiana-Lafayette 6 Oklahoma 7 Miami (FL) 6

Defensively, Georgia is tied with Vanderbilt with seven interceptions. Then again, the Commodores played in week zero, so they've had one extra game. Tykee Smith is tied with Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston and Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson for the most in the SEC. How rare is it for a Georgia player to have at least three picks in the team’s first four games? Only six Dawgs have done it since 1999.

Georgia Bulldogs with 3+ INT through First 4 Games Season In First 4 Games Total For Season Cory Robinson 1999 4 5 Jamie Henderson 1999 3 5 Sean Jones 2003 3 5 Bacarri Rambo 2011 4 8 Richard LeCounte III 2020 3 3 Tykee Smith 2023 3 ???

This will be Georgia’s first game away from home this season. The Bulldogs started the season with four games in Athens three previous times. On each occasion, in the fifth game (or the first game on the road that season), the Bulldogs lost.

Seasons That Georgia Played First 4 Games in Athens Record Through 4 Games 5th Opponent Georgia Result 1944 3-1 vs LSU in Atlanta Lost 15-7 1997 4-0 at Tennessee Lost 38-13 1999 4-0 at Tennessee Lost 37-20 2023 4-0 at Auburn ???

Many Georgia players over the seasons have had memorable games against Auburn. - Herschel Walker only had 77 yards rushing as a freshman against the Tigers, but he rebounded with 165 and 177 during the next two seasons. - In 2014, Nick Chubb had 144 yards on the ground and two scores, while Todd Gurley added 138 and a touchdown of his own. - D'Andre Swift had his career-high 186 yards rushing in 2018. - Robert Edwards had three touchdown runs in the 1996 classic. All came in overtime, with the fourth score going to Torin Kirtsey. - Bulldog fans remember Michael Johnson's catch from David Greene in 2002 to propel the Dawgs to the SEC Championship. In that game he had 13 receptions (2nd most all-time by a Georgia player in a game). - Also with big-reception games were Gurley with ten in 2013, Hines Ward with nine in 1996, A.J. Green with nine in 2010, and Kearis Jackson with nine in 2020. Terrence Edwards had a pair of eights (1999 and 2000) against Auburn. - Mike Bobo threw for 360 yards against the Tigers in 1996 and 362 yards in 1997 (the 1996 pass to Corey Allen was one Georgia fans won't forget). - Don't forget Aaron Murray's gutty performance against the Tigers in 2013, when he threw for 415 yards and two scores, and also ran for two scores of his own - Eric Zeier had a gutty performance of his own, throwing for 426 yards 20 years earlier. - Spike Jones set the record for the longest punt in Georgia history by blasting an 87-yard kick against Auburn in 1967 - And speaking of kicks, Charley Trippi showed he handled more than just offense and defense, as he booted a 79-yard punt against Auburn in 1945. - Tra Battle picked off Brandon Cox three times in 2006. Cox only completed four passes to his own team in that game. Finally, Georgia's own Kirby Smart also picked off the occasional pass. In the 1998 game, the future head coach intercepted Gabe Gross. That made three future first round picks against whom he had interceptions. But there's a catch...



