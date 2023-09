No. 1 ranked Georgia (4-0) will take on Auburn (3-1) this Saturday afternoon on the Plains. The Dawgs are coming off a 49-21 win over UAB. The Tigers fell to Texas A&M in the SEC opener 27-10.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.