Score predictions and prop bets: Georgia at Auburn

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Here are our final predictions as Georgia goes on the road to face Auburn.

This year we are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.

THE SPREAD  

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points over the Auburn Tigers

PROP BETS  

1 – Over/Under – Georgia will allow 14.5 points
(Auburn has scored 14 or less in two of its four games this season.)

2 – Yes/No - Georgia will have a player NOT named Brock Bowers with 100 or more receiving yards
(Bowers has the only 100-yard receiving game this season for Georgia.)

3 – Over/Under – Georgia’s defense/special teams will force 2.5 turnovers
(Georgia has seven interceptions and zero fumble recoveries this season.)

4 – Yes/No – Georgia will make a field goal from 40 or longer yards
(Georgia’s longest field goal this season is 35 yards.)

