UGASports - The Daily Recap: Brock Bowers' bright future

Here is the April 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The future is bright for Bowers

When it came to the tight ends, Darnell Washington stole the show at G-Day. In the long-term, however, Anthony Dasher wanted to point out just how good freshman Brock Bowers was throughout the spring.

Bowers repeatedly turned heads during Georgia's 15 spring practices—including G-Day—and figures to provide a sizable role during the 2021 season.

“Bowers was one of the players we started hearing buzz about soon after spring practice began, and he didn't disappoint when we saw him perform in the G-Day game,” Dasher wrote. “Bowers did it all at Napa High in California, from playing tight end, running back and wide receiver, to returning kicks. He’s an athlete, and during G-Day he put that athleticism on display by catching three passes for 35 yards, including a long of 25. Assuming he continues to pick up the offense, as he apparently is doing, look for Bowers to become a viable vertical threat for Daniels and the offense come fall.”

UGA remains high on Williams’ list

Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) isn’t one for theatrics.

He’s repeatedly said he wants to commit one time and be sure about the decision. That’s why he chose to back off from a previously scheduled commitment ceremony in March.

"I had to rethink some decisions," Williams said. "When I commit, I want to make sure that's the only one. When I commit, I'm only going to do it once so I am going to make sure I am making the right decision."

Before delaying his commitment, many people thought Georgia was the leader to land him. Although more teams are in the picture at the present time, Williams said Georgia remains high on his list.

When it comes to how he would be used, Williams shed some insight on that topic.

"(Defensive line coach Tray Scott) wants me at defensive end. Strictly at defensive end. See how they play Travon Walker? He says that is what I will be like," Williams said. "He said I would come in as a freshman and probably get 250 snaps."

Re-ranking the 2016 class

Patrick Garbin re-ranked Georgia’s recruiting class of 2016 based on how the players produced with the program.

As freshmen, the top three were quarterback Jacob Eason, receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Isaac Nauta. When re-ranking the group, Garbin had Hardman at the top, followed by offensive guard Ben Cleveland and offensive guard Solomon Kindley.

Kindley made the greatest jump, going from No. 20 as a recruit to No. 3 in Garbin’s after-the-fact rankings. Also of note, Garbin ranked running back Brian Herrien fifth after he was considered the 19th-ranked player in Georgia’s 2016 class.

Tight end MVP

Numerous players stood out at Atlanta’s Rivals Camp Series, with tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) catching the eye of just about everyone in attendance.

“Delp captured WR MVP honors from the tight end position, a highly contested category considering the wealth of receivers and tight ends on hand at Lambert (Ga.) High School,” wrote Sam Spiegelman. “Delp is a mismatch in the passing game with a smoothness to his route-running and ability to separate downfield, in the seams and outside the numbers while also attacking different layers of the defense. Delp runs crisp routes and has rare athleticism for the tight end position. Georgia is fighting off Alabama, South Carolina and Florida to keep him home.”

Antwi’s high expectations

Antwi excited for UGA visit

Receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.) said he’s excited to visit Georgia, which will take place during the first weekend of June. He said he will be on campus at the same time as Delp and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.)

“Georgia is recruiting me good, right now,” Antwi said. “I'm talking to coach (Cortez) Hankton and texting coach (Kirby) Smart here and there. I have a good relationship with Gunner (Stockton), as well. He's doing a really good job of recruiting me. We're on the same team (Hustle Inc.), and him throwing the ball to me is just good chemistry. Georgia is doing a good job of recruiting me.”

Baseball: Final stretch

Entering this weekend’s series against Auburn, Georgia is a .500 team in the SEC. This has head coach Scott Stricklin happy with where his team stands as it enters the final stretch of the regular season with four weeks remaining.

“If you’re .500 in the league, you’re a top 25 team, probably a Top 15 team in the country,” Stricklin said. “When we start, we don’t say, oh, let’s go 500. Our goal is to win every series, but realistically, we know that (the importance of finishing .500), although our schedule is certainly very tough.”

LBU