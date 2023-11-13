Here is the Nov. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Aggressive approach

In less than a month, Brock Bowers was able to return to the playing field in Georgia’s 52-17 rout over Mississippi.

Bowers injured his ankle against Vanderbilt and needed TightRope surgery to repair it. While timetables can vary, Bowers chose to push the limits to get back on the field. This approach worked, with Bowers only missing two games following a bye week.

"I knew it was in the realm. Tua (Tagovailoa) did it in 27, but it was a belief that he'd have to do something special,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “The day after it happened, his mother and father called and wanted to be aggressive with it and wanted to treat it. One of the best things for it is to get back on it, move it, and not let it stiffen. We'd had experience with other guys taking longer, and he took a really aggressive approach to it. He's different."

Bowers played the entire game against the Rebels, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Smart added that sports agents contacted Bowers after the injury, with a few recommending that the star tight end sit the remainder of the season out to ensure he doesn’t re-injure his ankle. That “pissed off” Bowers, according to Smart.

Bowers was always going to return to the field for Georgia this season. He just wanted to make sure it was as quick as possible.

“He beat the markers on all the kids we've had with the same injury, because he was too stubborn to not do it,” Smart said. “He did a great job."

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats following Saturday’s rout over Ole Miss. Among them were the following:

- Andrew Paul scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, which happened to be Georgia’s final score of the evening.

- Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each had two touchdowns. This became the seventh time in the Smart era where two running backs scored at least two touchdowns apiece.

- With 14:16 remaining in the second quarter, Georgia and Ole Miss were deadlocked at 14-14. The Bulldogs then scored 31 unanswered points.

