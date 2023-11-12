1 – Andrew Paul had the last score for the Bulldogs on Saturday, but it was his first career rushing touchdown.

1 – Lawson Luckie had his first career reception.

1.5 – Mykel Williams led the Bulldogs against the Rebels with one-and-a-half tackles for loss.

2 – C.J. Allen and Nazir Stackhouse each notched a sack for the Dawgs on Saturday.

2 – Javon Bullard had an interception for the Dawgs in his second consecutive game. He had two last season.

2/2 – Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each had two rushing touchdowns against Ole Miss. It's the seventh time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has had a pair of players with two rushing touchdowns.

5 – Carson Beck threw for 306 yards against the Rebels. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in five of his last seven games.

6 – For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Bulldogs will be playing in the SEC Championship in the Smart era.

7-0 – The Bulldogs were perfect as they finished 7-0 at Sanford Stadium for the year.

9 – Allen also led the Bulldogs with nine tackles. He had just 12 tackles this season entering the game.

11 – Georgia clinched the SEC East and will advance to the SEC Championship for the eleventh time in school history.

13 - With Georgia defeating Ole Miss on Saturday, Smart has now defeated the other 13 teams that are currently part of the SEC.

14 – Ladd McConkey led the Dawgs on Saturday with four receptions (tied with Dominic Lovett) and 81 yards. He also had a 29-yard reception in the first quarter for his 14th career touchdown reception.

14:16 – With 14:16 remaining in the first half, the score was tied at 14. The Bulldogs then rattled off 31 unanswered points.

21 – Edwards’ two rushing touchdowns give him 21 for his career. He is the fifth different Georgia player to have at least 20 touchdown rushes under Smart (Zamir White, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D’Andre Swift ).

25 – Brock Bowers had his 25th career touchdown reception which puts him five back from the team’s all-time leader, Terrence Edwards.

25 – The Bulldogs have won 25 straight games at home, beating the mark of 24 set from 1980 to 1983.

27 – Georgia won its 27th straight game and is now one away from tying the all-time record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team.

36 and 51 – A pair of Dawgs had career-long runs. Roderick Robinson II had a 36-yard scamper against Ole Miss. It was his first carry since the South Carolina game. Milton tied his career-long with a 51-yard run.

40 – Sedrick Van Pran had his 40th career start (and consecutive start at center for the Bulldogs).

52 – The Bulldogs put up 52 points against the Rebels. That was the most that Georgia has scored in the series. The previous high was 49 set in both 1974 and 1985.

112 – Jaxson Dart had 112 yards passing against the Dawgs’ defense. The week before he amassed 387 against Texas A&M.

127 and 2 – Milton rushed for a career-high 127 yards on Saturday. It was his second career 100-yard rush game (113 in the 2022 SEC Championship). The two touchdown rushes he had in the game were also a career-high.

163 – Bowers had three receptions in the game and now has 163 in his career. In the process, he passed Fred Gibson and now stands fifth all-time in receptions in Georgia history.

180/172 – Ole Miss had 180 total yards in the first quarter and 172 in the other three quarters combined.

231 – Beck added 18 to his completion total and now stands at 231 this season. That total is the ninth most in a season by a Bulldog.

300/311 – Georgia had 300 yards rushing and 311 yards passing on Saturday. Only ten times this season has a FBS team had at least 300 rushing yards and 300 passing yards in the same game. The last time the Bulldogs accomplished this feat was in 2017 vs. Missouri.

2,425 – Bowers added 34 yards receiving to his total and now has 2,425 in his career. He is fifth in Bulldogs history in that category.

3,022 – Beck moved past the 3,000-yard mark in passing yards this season and now stands at 3,022. It is the tenth time that a Georgia quarterback has thrown for 3,000 or more yards in a single season.