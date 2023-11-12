It's not easy to do what CJ Allen did on Saturday night.

With starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson injured, Allen stepped into the spotlight. He played the lion's share of reps at linebacker alongside Smael Mondon, despite being a true freshman.

Despite some early jitters, Allen settled in and played well for Georgia in a strong defensive performance.

"He plays way past his age," defensive lineman Zion Logue said. "He’s the guy in meetings taking a lot of notes. Every check that our defense has, he called it to a T. He was ready for this moment tonight and he balled."

At the end of his first start, Allen led the Bulldogs in total tackles with nine. He also recorded a sack.

But early in the game, Allen had his freshman moments.

"Think the two young backers were a little nervous to start the game," head coach Kirby Smart said. "They got a third down and long that they converted. First third down of the game, should have been off the field. CJ messed up, Raylen (Wilson) had a little boo-boo. Those kids are growing up. Really proud of the way they handled things. When things don't go well early, sometimes you don't respond well. Like I said, we're going to win the now. The next play don't know he didn't make the last play. I thought those two guys did a good job handling that in a tough environment."

All of Allen's teammates echoed the sentiments about his work ethic.

The true freshman from Barnesville always takes notes during team meetings. He pays attention to detail. He works hard in practice every day. During practice, Allen flashes the talent that has allowed him to carve out a role in his freshman season.

What concerned Smart most was Allen and Wilson making the calls when Mondon came off the field. But Smart also noted how advanced the pair actually is, reminiscent even of the veterans they're currently learning from.

"Pop (Dumas-Johnson) and Smael could have played as freshmen," Smart said. "They had Quay (Walker) and Nakobe (Dean). They could have played. When they started the next year, the first game [against Oregon] when everybody thought we were going to have nobody left, they played pretty good. Well, these kids, they prepare every day and they work really hard. They’re good football players."

Smart alluded to Georgia's inside linebacker lineage when speaking of Allen. His teammates can see similar potential in him already.

"You can see it brewing. It's coming," Logue said.