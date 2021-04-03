UGASports - The Daily Recap: Big day for OL at Saturday's scrimmage

Here is the April 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Big day for offensive line

With Saturday marking Georgia’s first scrimmage of the spring, the offensive line will get a good test to see how everyone has improved and developed thus far. Anthony Dasher noted the position battles of intrigue.

“The offensive line will receive a lot of attention,” Dasher wrote. “Broderick Jones and Xavier Truss are thought to be the two main candidates coaches will look to as potential starters at left tackle. If either one or the other is successful, that will allow Jamaree Salyer to slide over to guard.

“It’s also going to be a big opportunity for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger who, along with Warren Ericson are competing to become the starting center.”

Still No. 1

Four-star running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) narrowed his list to five schools—Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee. When speaking about Georgia, Robinson said the Bulldogs still top the list and that the recent pledge from Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) hasn’t affected anything.

"They are still recruiting really hard," Robinson said, "and as of right now they are still No. 1. The commitment from the running back didn’t affect where I stand with Georgia ... At the beginning (of this process), we (Robinson and Dell McGee) built a relationship with each other, and as of now, I’m doing zooms with him and talking about certain things related to Georgia football and about my brand and likeness."

Burton’s role

On this week’s episode of UGASports Live, Jim Donnan explained why Jermaine Burton is best suited to take over George Pickens’ role during the season due to an ACL injury.

“Burton is the best guy to line up as the single side receiver with his speed, quickness, strength, and ball catching ability,” Donnan said. “And then probably come in with (Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint as the other guy. But I think George is looking forward to going and getting this over with. That’s all you can say.”

Smart the ghost

In a lively Q&A, four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) was asked about his relationship with head coach Kirby Smart.

“Kirby, he’s like a ghost, man,” Miller said. “He seems to come out of nowhere. But, he’s always there, and he’s been showing love through this whole process. He cares about and loves us athletes. The love is always there with Kirby.”

Miller pushed back his commitment as he wants to take some official visits after June 1.

Miller said he’s going to visit Florida, USC and Ohio State in the first three weeks before planning a trip to Athens. And when he visits Georgia, Miller wants it to be a grand affair.

“Yes, I’m going to wait to take my official visit to Georgia later, when I can get all the big, top recruits to make Georgia their final visit,” Miller said.

