UGASports - First scrimmage set for Saturday

Georgia holds it first full scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. It marks the first of three such workouts, culminating with G-Day April 17 in Sanford Stadium.

Although Saturday’s initial event will be closed to the general public and media, it’s no doubt a big day for players looking to make an impact this fall.

The offensive line will receive a lot of attention. Broderick Jones and Xavier Truss are thought to be the two main candidates coaches will look to as potential starters at left tackle. If either one or the other is successful, that will allow Jamaree Salyer to slide over to guard.

It’s also going to be a big opportunity for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger who, along with Warren Ericson are competing to become the starting center.

Of course, there’s going to be plenty of other intrigue.

For quarterback JT Daniels, it’s an opportunity to further the work he’s put in since the beginning of the year and show he’s ready to lead the team into the upcoming campaign.

With the loss of George Pickens and the temporary absence of Jermaine Burton, it’s a great chance for a number of the Bulldogs’ younger receivers to shine and put themselves in position for added playing time.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have been behind the offense—at least according to head coach Kirby Smart. So it will be interesting to hear if any ground was made up during Saturday’s session.

Individually, we know Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter figure to make up the top four on the defensive line. But who supports them? For players such as sophomore Nazir Stackhouse, and other youngsters, it’s an opportunity to plow their way up the depth chart and earn more playing time.

All eyes will definitely be on the secondary.

We’ve chatted and written all preseason about the youth and inexperience there, so it will be interesting to hear how the young group performs.