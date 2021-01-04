UGASports - The Daily Recap: Bowl season is George Pickens season

Here is the Jan. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Film don’t lie

As Dayne Young pointed out, “bowl season is George Pickens season.”

Pickens had an absolute monster game for Georgia in Friday’s 24-21 victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. Pickens caught seven passes for 135 yards in a touchdown in the win.

Breaking down the film from the game, Young and Brent Rollins noted how well Pickens has played in the past two bowl games.

“After his domination of Baylor in the Sugar Bowl a year ago, Pickens was spectacular in the Peach with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown,” Young wrote. “He's so skilled at contorting his body in unique ways to complete catches. He lays out with full extension and corrals the football. This is one of his greatest catches for UGA.”

“A special talent who always seems to turn it up a notch on the bigger stages,” Rollins wrote. “His overall game grade would have been in the upper 80s to 90s if not for an early drop and penalty in the run game. His ability to adjust to the ball in the air, go get it, and still hold on while absorbing a nice thud with the ground is uncanny. While his overall season was not what many were expecting coming off his spectacular freshman campaign, his spot among the most talented returning receivers in the FBS in 2021 is unquestioned.”

Another step to climb

Anthony Dasher noted that the Bulldogs have done a great job in postseason games in the Kirby Smart era. Under Smart, Georgia has captured wins in the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Peach Bowl. However, now’s the time to take that next step and become synonymous with teams like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

“As good as Georgia has been, and even with all the credit that should be bestowed on the program for making it through this crazy season—the Bulldogs are still one step outside the inner circle when it comes to the true elite of college football,” Dasher wrote.

Three key plays you may not have noticed

In this installment of this series, each of the three key plays against Cincinnati came during Georgia’s second-half comeback. One of those plays was when linebacker Channing Tindall ran through a block to push running back Jerome Ford out of bounds to force a third down on a play that otherwise looked to be breaking for a big gain.

Ojulari declares

A day after the Peach Bowl, Azeez Ojulari declared for the NFL draft. Ojulari had a standout game by tallying three sacks, all of which occurred in the fourth quarter. In his news conference following the game, Ojulari explained why participating in the Peach Bowl was important as opposed to opting out.

“It was important for me to just to make sure the seniors go out the right way,” Ojulari said. “Their last game, they worked so hard in this unpredictable season. You never know. Just got the opportunity to play for another game, so I took advantage of it, to play with my brothers. It was great.”

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled Georgia’s Pro Football Focus player grades from Friday’s Peach Bowl victory. The offensive numbers weren’t as high, indicating the good job Cincinnati’s defense did. Quarterback JT Daniels finished with a 54.2 grade, easily his lowest of the season. On defense, Ojulari had the best game of anyone with a 90.5 grade.

Williams trims list

Class of 2022 defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus) has narrowed his list to 10 schools. The remaining programs he is considering are Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and USC.

"This was pretty hard to do to be honest," Williams told Chad Simmons. "I was able to get it down to about 15 pretty easily, but then it got tougher because I had to drop some very good schools off the list. I went back and forth about five or six times, but I eventually got it down to 10.

When it comes to Georgia, a certain defensive line coach stands out the most.

"Coach (Tray) Scott is my guy,” Williams said. “We have a great relationship and I know he can make me my best if he coached me."

NFL Dawgs over 1,000 yards

With Nick Chubb going over 1,000 yards in Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh, Dave McMahon noted each time a former UGA running back achieved this mark in the NFL.

Rodney Hampton: 5 seasons (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995)

Terrell Davis: 4 seasons (1995, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Garrison Hearst: 4 seasons (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001)

Todd Gurley: 3 seasons (2015, 2017, 2018)

Herschel Walker: 2 seasons (1988, 1992)

Nick Chubb: 2 seasons (2019, 2020)

Robert Edwards: 1 season (1998)

Olandis Gary: 1 season (1999)

Knowshon Moreno: 1 season (2013)

