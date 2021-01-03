For the whole second half, it was a matter of chipping away.

Although Georgia rallied to defeat Cincinnati 24-21 in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it didn’t look like the game would go its way as early as the third quarter. The Bearcats were in control of the game and leading 21-10. But credit the Georgia defense, which, after allowing a 79-yard rushing touchdown, barely gave an inch to Cincinnati the remainder of the game.