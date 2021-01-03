Three key plays against Cincinnati you may not have noticed
For the whole second half, it was a matter of chipping away.
Although Georgia rallied to defeat Cincinnati 24-21 in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it didn’t look like the game would go its way as early as the third quarter. The Bearcats were in control of the game and leading 21-10. But credit the Georgia defense, which, after allowing a 79-yard rushing touchdown, barely gave an inch to Cincinnati the remainder of the game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news